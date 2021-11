Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has pledged to look at lengthening the school day in England in a bid to help more pupils recover from the Covid crisis.It has been suggested an extension to the school day will help children catch-up on lost learning and prosper after the pandemic.The recently-appointed minister told MPs there are some “excellent examples” of academy school leaders bringing in longer days that he will examine.Mr Zahawi also said he wanted all schools to ensure they move to the average school day length of 6.5 hours.Speaking in the Commons, Conservative MP Robert Halfon MP – who chairs the education select...

