Environment

Partly Sunny with a High Near 62

By news desk
sweetwaternow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow will continue across the west with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Tuesday. Strong southwest winds today, with a High Wind Warning in effect. Snow and rain showers continue through Wednesday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a north...

www.sweetwaternow.com

WBOY 12 News

Wintry weather possible Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and “Game of Thrones” fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming. Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
sweetwaternow.com

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 44

More clouds south and west; more sun north and east. Isolated showers will be around, especially this morning. More widespread rain and snow returns to the west tonight. A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then scattered rain showers. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5dc.com

Cool, sunny and dry Monday with highs near 60 degrees

WASHINGTON - Grab that jacket! The work week starts off cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the D.C. region. It will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine with highs near 60 degrees as a cold front moves through the area. Tuesday will be chilly for...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. (credit: CBS) This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass. For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver. (credit: CBS) A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Cold, Partly Sunny to Cloudy, Isolted showers for Monday

More clouds south and west; more sun north and east. Isolated showers will be around, especially this morning. More widespread rain and snow returns to the west tonight. Today’s highs will be mostly in the low 40s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins and the upper 30s for Dubois and Riverton.
ENVIRONMENT
whee.net

Sunny with a high of 65 today

High pressure will build over the Mid Atlantic region today and tonight. Low pressure will track south of this high on Tuesday bringing a chance of precipitation to the area. Another stronger low will also cross the southeast United States on Thursday and Friday which will produce more widespread precipitation for the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT

