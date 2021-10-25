Corning Police say selling goods with the gift of marijuana is illegal; businesses will face charges

Businesses have been using a loophole to sell merchandise and “gift” marijuana to customers now that the possession of marijuana is legal in New York.

A business was opening in Corning with the same plans, until the Police Chief of Corning contacted them, saying it was illegal and the law would be enforced in that area.

According to WENY News, selling expensive stickers with the gift of marijuana still constitutes as a sale of marijuana, making it illegal.

Other businesses locally are doing the same thing and are not being found in violation of the law.

The Corning business planned to open Friday, but was informed that by opening and doing business they would face charges for being in violation of the law.

Looking to purchase marijuana in New York? You may be able to get it as a gift by purchasing goods from some retailers

