Corning, NY

Corning Police say selling goods with the gift of marijuana is illegal; businesses will face charges

FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
Businesses have been using a loophole to sell merchandise and “gift” marijuana to customers now that the possession of marijuana is legal in New York.

A business was opening in Corning with the same plans, until the Police Chief of Corning contacted them, saying it was illegal and the law would be enforced in that area.

According to WENY News, selling expensive stickers with the gift of marijuana still constitutes as a sale of marijuana, making it illegal.

Other businesses locally are doing the same thing and are not being found in violation of the law.

The Corning business planned to open Friday, but was informed that by opening and doing business they would face charges for being in violation of the law.

Comments / 8

Tj Glover
7d ago

it's not illegal for a person who is at least 21 to gift someone else who is at least 21 Marijuana. I mean if a gift shop wants to give someone Marijuana a gift for buying this necklace, t shirt, or something like that so what. As long as both parties follow the law regarding Marijuana in NYS then I see nothing wrong. Until there is a law regarding that specific category then there is nothing that can be done. I've been in California and Colorado and a few other states where this exact thing happened and as long as the party accused fights it they will win coming from experience.

