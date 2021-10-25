CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Taxing Our Banks With Bad Ideas

By Arkansas Business Editors
Arkansas Business
 8 days ago

It didn’t take long for the bank lobby to pounce on new rules proposed by the Biden administration that would make financial institutions report more data to the federal government. The outcry prompted the administration and congressional Democrats last week to change their plans. But it still bears watching...

