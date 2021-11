CLEVELAND — It has taken Caitlin Dobson six years to realize her goal, but last week she finally unveiled her appealing bakery and café in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. What started as a home-based cottage business selling to area coffee shops and restaurants has blossomed into regional wholesale business with products landing on the shelves of Whole Foods and Nature’s Oasis. Now, pastry lovers can pick up Dobson’s vegan, gluten-free and classic desserts, along with fresh-brewed Rising Star coffee, at the retail café.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO