Great. The robots are now coming for my job. One of the downsides of streaming is that there’s little to no emphasis placed on context. Music goes in one ear and out the other with no explanations of why the song is worth your time, who the artist is, who’s playing on the track, and all the other information that makes a song more meaningful. We’ve also practically eliminated liner notes and artwork.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO