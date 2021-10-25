Eastern Standard Preview - October 25, 2021
Questions raised, questions answered: Why are things in short supply with prices rising? It's due mostly to an overwhelmed supply chain | Why are so many adult Kentuckians not being counted as working? We dig into an in-depth analysis from the KY Chamber of Commerce | Why is chemotherapy on the way out, precision medicine on the way in and CRISPR technology waiting in the wings to treat cancer? | And what iconic American musician gets tribute treatment at the latest Music for Mission concert?
Comments / 0