Education

Students urged to consider fire safety as they move to university

By Sue Austin
Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents starting university away from home are being warned of the dangers of fire. The Student Fire Safety Week campaign is running this week to raise awareness on the risk of fire to students starting out on their journey into university life. Sion Slaymaker, head of business fire safety...

