Students urged to consider fire safety as they move to university

Students at the George L. Cooke Elementary School received an important lesson about fire safety from a familiar face – Deputy Michael Barrett. In addition to serving as Cooke’s School Resource Officer, Deputy Barrett also volunteers his time as an EMT, fire fighter and fire investigator. During his presentation to individual Cooke classrooms, he discussed the importance of community service and how each of these roles plays an important part in community safety. The students got a literal look at the many hats Deputy Barrett wears, as he transformed from Deputy to firefighter in front of their eyes, stopping to demonstrate each piece of the firefighter uniform and its purpose. Students also learned practical information about fire safety, such as how to check smoke detectors, create an evacuation plan and how to get a firefighter’s attention in an emergency.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO