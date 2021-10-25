CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

New Ford Ranger shown undergoing rigorous off-road testing

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext-generation truck is being put through punishing conditions. Ford’s upcoming Ranger has continued to be put through extensive off-road testing prior to its predicted launch in 2023. First revealed in camouflaged form back in September, the Ranger has been put through a punishing level of testing to ensure that...

www.shropshirestar.com

CarBuzz.com

2023 Ford Ranger Spied In XLT, FX4, And Wildtrak Trims

With the all-new Maverick launched this year and a new generation of the large F-150 here, the time has come for Ford's mid-size Ranger pickup to be updated. The current Ranger on sale in the US is a solid truck but it's now become rather dated. Although Ford has gone to great lengths to conceal the new Ranger in pre-production testing, we already got a decent look at a partially camouflaged version of the pickup earlier this month. Now, we have a revealing new spy photo taken in Thailand that shows the 2023 Ranger in XLT, FX4, and Wildtrak trims, from left to right. We think you'll agree that the new truck is a big improvement.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Willems
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford’s Retractable Tailpipe: The Off-Road Mod You Never Knew You Needed

You know how you're sitting around a camp fire after a long day on the trail, and as you recap the day's events, the group comes up with all sorts of crazy inventions that would make the off-roading experience better? Maybe the ideas get wilder and more outlandish as the beverages continue to flow, and pretty soon you've concocted all sorts of overly complex solutions for relatively common, simple, and annoying trail-related problems. What about a retractable tailpipe to increase your rig's departure angle? And how you all laughed, but in all actuality the guy sitting next to you really did smash the smithereens out of his tailpipe on that one technical section. Well, believe it or not, Ford has—in real life, no joke—filed a patent for said retractable tailpipe exhaust system. You and all your camping buddies deserve honorary patents for the idea.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Crushes Ford In Off-Road Competition

The Rebelle Rally, an off-road motorsports event with female-only competitors, has just wrapped up this past weekend. It saw entrants from various brands taking part, from a Honda Ridgeline to Volkswagen's all-electric ID.4. Last year, the Ford Bronco debuted with great success, and it was aiming for back-to-back wins. This...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Ranger Teaser Video Shows The Truck During Rough Tests

Billed as a veritable global truck that will be sold in more than 180 markets, the next-generation Ford Ranger needs to perform in a wide array of conditions around the globe. It's also serving as the foundation for an all-new Volkswagen Amarok, so there's a lot riding on the revamped midsize pickup to meet the expectations of customers from all corners of the world.
CARS
MySanAntonio

New Ford Bronco takes up where old one left off, but adds four-door

It was a long wait, for sure, but Ford has rolled out the re-invented Bronco full-size sport-utility vehicle for 2021 after a nearly 25-year absence, including the classic two-door version and the first four-door model. They are the flagships of an all-new family of rugged Ford off-road vehicles, which also...
CARS
#Ford Ranger#Off Road#Robotics
CarBuzz.com

Watch The Ford Ranger In Action During Intense Torture Tests

Although US customers will have to wait almost two more years before the next-generation Ford Ranger goes on sale, we're learning more about the new truck with each passing day. In the most recent spy shots, we got to see three different Ranger trims parked alongside each other. Now, Ford has revealed new information about the Ranger's grueling durability tests. After all, the new Ranger is a global pickup that will need to perform well in no less than 180 markets. The latest information also shows the Ranger tackling various torture tests, and many of them look brutal.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ford Ranger Means Big Changes For Next Bronco

The next-generation Ford Ranger midsize pickup truck is due to arrive for the 2023 or 2024 model year. Its arrival will come just in time because an all-new Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma are on the way as well. There's also the just-launched 2021 Nissan Frontier. Given that automakers, especially Ford, are rapidly accelerating towards full-scale electrification, it makes us wonder just how long the new Ranger will remain relevant. Can its platform accept electrification? Probably, yes.
CARS
wardsauto.com

Ford F-150 Tremor Beefed Up for Off-Road Adventure

Ford’s family of trucks continues growing with the new F-150 Tremor, which is purpose-built for customers looking for a truck with more off-road capability. Fully 40% of F-150 customers take their vehicles off-road at some point, and Ford aims to cater to those customers with the F-150 Tremor, which is fully equipped to travel over rugged terrain, the automaker says.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Ford Ranger goes on a durability roadshow

With the current, tenth-generation Ford Ranger in its 11th year of production, we expect to meet the eleventh-generation 2023 Ranger before the year is out. The automaker has continued the teaser campaign with a video about developing and testing the new truck to be ready for the 180-plus markets where it will be sold. As explained by the pickup's chief project engineer, John Willems, that has meant strapping prototypes to machines in a lab like a professional decathlete, then carting those prototypes all over the world to endure real-world scenarios in order to validate the computations.
CARS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Ranger Global Version Teaser Announces November 24 Debut

At long last, Ford Australia has announced when it will take the wraps off the next-generation Ranger. We're specifically talking about the global version of the midsize truck as rumor has it the pickup destined for North America will not enter production until May 2023 before going on sale later that year in July. Meanwhile, November 24 will be the day when the wraps will come off, some 10 years after the T6-gen model's arrival Down Under.
CARS
carthrottle.com

The New Ford Ranger Arrives This Month With An F-150-Like Faced

Lurking in the shadows of this splashy teaser image is the all-new Ford Ranger pick-up truck. Except, it won’t be all-Ford - although the Blue Oval has neglected to mention it in the press release, the new Ranger has been developed as part of a joint venture with VW which will also yield a second-generation Amarok.
CARS
Robb Report

Polydrops Unveils a New EV-Friendly Trailer That’s Primed for Off-Roading

Automotive media spilled plenty of ink covering Polydrops’s first EV-friendly trailer, but the company still saw some room for improvement. The California-based start-up has just unveiled its second all-electric trailer of 2021, the P17X Explorer. The new model includes everything its predecessor did, along with a number of off-road-centric upgrades that make it well-suited for overlanding. In March, Polydrops unveiled the P17A, an angular teardrop camper designed to be specifically towed by battery-powered vehicles both big and small. The auto industry’s shift to electrification is still in the early days, so we’re still figuring out just how much towing effects a EV’s...
CARS
Roanoke Times

1994 Gray Ford Ranger

Clean CARFAX. Gray 1994 Ford Ranger 4WD Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 EFI ONLY 8900 MILES, THIS TRUCK IS IN MINT CONDITION, 4.0L V6 EFI, 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Best SUVs under $35,000: Our top picks

The average new car sold in the US in September cost well over $40,000. Well, not everyone has over $40,000 to shop for a new vehicle, so welcome to the right place to save some cash. Here, we present our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford Ranger teased ahead of Nov. 24 debut

Ford is nearing the end of development of a next-generation Ranger pickup truck and on Monday confirmed the reveal date as November 24. That's the date of the reveal in Australia, where most of the development has taken place. Due to timezone differences, we may see the reveal take place a day earlier in the U.S.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
automotive-fleet.com

Ford Ranger, Ram Models Under Safety Recalls

In the U.S., over 50 million vehicles have unrepaired safety recalls. It is critical for fleet operators to stay abreast of the latest recalls, as defects can be dangerous to your drivers as well as all other road users. Ford Motor Company and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recently issued some significant recalls. The details follow.
CARS

