New Ford Ranger shown undergoing rigorous off-road testing

You know how you're sitting around a camp fire after a long day on the trail, and as you recap the day's events, the group comes up with all sorts of crazy inventions that would make the off-roading experience better? Maybe the ideas get wilder and more outlandish as the beverages continue to flow, and pretty soon you've concocted all sorts of overly complex solutions for relatively common, simple, and annoying trail-related problems. What about a retractable tailpipe to increase your rig's departure angle? And how you all laughed, but in all actuality the guy sitting next to you really did smash the smithereens out of his tailpipe on that one technical section. Well, believe it or not, Ford has—in real life, no joke—filed a patent for said retractable tailpipe exhaust system. You and all your camping buddies deserve honorary patents for the idea.

