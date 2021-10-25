CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Digital content platform FaZe Clan to go public in $1 bln SPAC deal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Online content and gaming platform FaZe Clan Inc said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that values the combined company at about $1 billion.

Offerings from FaZe Clan, which was launched in 2010, include online gaming, esports, sports merchandise and digital content that targets millennial and Gen Z consumers. The company said it currently has more than 350 million users across its platforms.

In August, FaZe onboarded LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., son of basketball legend LeBron James. The video game enthusiast joined FaZe as a member and is expected to stream games for the organization.

In recent years, the company has received funding from e-commerce platform Ntwrk, media executive Jimmy Iovine, singer Pitbull, and counts athletes Kyler Murray and Ben Simmons among its content creaters.

FaZe has also partnered with major companies including McDonald’s Corp and Verizon Communications to target young consumers.

The deal with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp will provide $291 million to FaZe, including a private placement in public equity of $118 million, and gross proceeds of about $173 million from the special purpose acquisition company’s (SPAC) IPO, assuming no redemptions.

When the deal closes, the new company, FaZe Holdings Inc, is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FAZE.”

A SPAC is a publicly-listed shell company that raises funds with the intention of merging with a private company within two years of floating their shares. The private firm goes public through the merger.

Over the past year, SPACs have emerged as Wall Street’s hottest investment trend, but have lost their luster of late, as investors have been spooked by the poor financial performance of several SPACs and a regulatory crackdown led by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over their disclosures. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

BodyArmor Announces Sale To Coca-Cola At $8 Billion Valuation

Kobe Bryant is still showing up for his family after his tragic passing, making sure they’re more than covered for decades to come. On Monday, November 1, Coca-Cola announced that it has purchased full control of sports drink maker BodyArmor for $5.6 billion, making it the company’s largest brand acquisition to date.
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Pitbull
Person
Jimmy Iovine
Sportico

DraftKings’ $22B Deal Dead, But Desire for Global Scale Remains

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) ended its pursuit of Entain (LSE: ENT) last week. The American online sports betting operator previously bid more than $22 billion for the British gaming group, a 46% premium to the ENT stock price at prior day close. While the prospective deal is now dead—we heard it was never particularly far along to begin with—it is reasonable to believe DKNG still covets the global scale and positive cash flow Entain would have provided. We sought to identify the most likely targets, should DraftKings opt to make a play for another European operator. DraftKings, in a quiet period...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Content#Ipo#Faze Clan Inc#Ntwrk#Mcdonald S Corp#Verizon Communications#Lrb Spac Rrb Ipo#Faze Holdings Inc#Spacs
Reuters

SoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 million IPO

BENGALURU (Reuters) -SoftBank Group-backed Indian logistics firm Delhivery has filed for an initial public offering of up to 74.6 billion rupees ($997.33 million), joining a long list of startups that have tapped the capital market this year. In India, 157 companies including TPG-backed Nykaa and SoftBank-backed Paytm, Oyo Hotels and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Credit Suisse plans accelerated China expansion, says China CEO

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG (CSAG.UL) plans to accelerate its expansion in China, growing its team on the mainland by three times in the next five years, China chief executive Janice Hu said on Tuesday. Speaking to a media roundtable, Hu said that...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Los Angeles Business Journal

Faze Clan Merges With B. Riley SPAC

Faze Clan Inc., a Burbank-based gaming, lifestyle and media company, plans to merge with a blank check company formed by Sawtelle-based financial services company B. Riley Financial Inc. The merger, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, would give Faze Clan a $1 billion enterprise valuation...
BURBANK, CA
AFP

Coca-Cola to buy out sports drink brand BodyArmor: report

Coca-Cola is preparing to take full control of the sports drink group BodyArmor in a deal worth $5.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Coca-Cola already holds a 30 percent stake in the sports drink group. The buyout, which would value BodyArmor at about $8 billion, would see the soda giant buy the remaining 70 percent from BodyArmor's founders and investors, as well as a group of professional athletes who have invested in the company. BodyArmor was backed at its founding in 2011 by basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in early 2020 and had invested $6 million in the company.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Terran Orbital plans to go public in $1.5B SPAC deal

Marc Bell, Terran Orbital co-founder and executive chairman, joins 'Squawk on the Street' as the company is planning to go public via SPAC. CNBC's Morgan Brennan asks Bell why he decided to go public via SPAC and whether the company is profitable.
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Space Company Terran Orbital to Go Public Via SPAC at $1.8 Billion Valuation

Small satellite builder and operator Terran Orbital is preparing to go public. Terran is merging with special purpose acquisition company Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp., a SPAC which trades under the ticker TWNT. The deal gives Terran a $1.8 billion equity valuation and is expected to close in the first quarter...
INDUSTRY
financialbuzz.com

Terran Orbital Prepares to go Public Through SPAC Merger

Terran Orbital, a satellite manufacturer and operator, is set to go public with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The deal includes both AE Industrial Partners and Lockheed Martin. Terran will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LLAP,” shares rose 1% upon the news. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy