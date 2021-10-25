CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Lennox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
The State
 7 days ago

Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $126.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Lennox Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Tightens FY21 Outlook

Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 0.5% year-on-year, to $1.059 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.13 billion. Revenue in the Residential Heating & Cooling business segment declined 2% Y/Y, Commercial Heating & Cooling increased 2%, and Refrigeration rose 10%. Gross profit declined 9% Y/Y...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy