Turtle travels to new home on Monday

By Tim Griffin
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 7 days ago
A green sea turtle at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute is traveling to a new home today.

Her name is Autumn.

She arrived at the UTMSI Amos Rehabilitation keep in 2014 with paralyzed back flippers.

They've been looking for a permanent home for Autumn.

Then, Sea Life San Antonio called saying they would love to have a green sea turtle to bring their visitors more joy.

"We will definitely miss her here but it's a good opportunity to reach out to other people who otherwise wouldn't be able to see a sea turtle up close,” said Andrew Orgill, an animal rehab manager.

Seeing the turtle leave is a little difficult after the attachments that staff have made with her over the last few weeks, they say.

"It's so like bittersweet kind of,” ARK program coordinator Alicia Walker said. “We’re happy for her to go to a larger enclosure, but we'll be sad to see her go, too."

Staff has done what they can to keep Autumn healthy.

She's gained 13 pounds and grown three inches since they took her in.

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

