CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Game Changer Launches 2nd Annual 'Change Their Holiday' Promotion

By by matthew young
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jswwo_0cbm2nrS00

For the second consecutive year, Game Changer is changing the holidays for West Virginians struggling with opioid and substance misuse. During his Monday, October 18, coronavirus response media-briefing, Gov. Jim Justice, along with Game Changer Executive Director Joe Boczek, as well as Deb Harris and Lorrie Smith from Jobs & Hope WV, announced the launch of the second annual West Virginia Game Changer “Change Their Holiday” promotion.

“It's no secret that I believe our kids are the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia and we need to do everything in our power to make sure that every child experiences every joy that life has to offer,” Justice said.

Justice, who serves as the “Head Coach” of the Game Changer initiative, went on to say, “One of the joys that many of our children look forward to most every year is unwrapping some great presents under the tree on Christmas morning.”

Justice concluded by saying, “Our goal with this promotion is to raise money for families that are recovering from opioid and substance abuse and provide them with what they need to truly enjoy this magical time of year,” Gov. Justice said. “I don’t know how it gets any better than that. I’m so proud of the great work being done by Game Changer, Jobs & Hope, and everyone who is helping to make the Change Their Holiday promotion possible.”

The brainchild of Joe Boczek, last year’s promotion ran from Nov. 17 through Dec. 17, and raised well over $50,000 for families in West Virginia. This included a $15,000 contribution by returning sponsor J. W. Ebert Corporation.

Regarding that particular contribution, while speaking with The West Virginia Daily News last December, Boczek said, “They (J.W. Ebert Corp.) really came through on this. This will help quite a few families this holiday season.”

For this year’s promotion, Jobs & Hope WV, an independent organization operating within the West Virginia Department of Education, will assist Game Changer by helping to identify families across the state who may not be able to provide a holiday for their children. Job & Hope WV is a comprehensive, statewide program that was originally conceived by Justice.

“Governor Justice’s help and support have been immeasurable,” Boczek said during Monday’s briefing. “The passion he shows for promotions like Change Their Holiday is unbelievable.

I also thank West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch, who has been there every single time we have needed him, whether it’s been to offer guidance, an opinion, or just to let us know how much he appreciates our efforts,” Boczek said. “Between the Superintendent and the Governor, the successes seen by Game Changer and Jobs & Hope are directly tied to these two leaders.”

Lorrie Smith, lead coordinator with Jobs & Hope WV, also praised the efforts of both Burch and Justice, adding, “The support of both Governor Justice and Superintendent Burch makes not only the Change Their Holiday promotion possible, but every other program both Jobs & Hope and Game Changer initiates, both together and separately. I am very thankful they share our passion.”

As explained wvgamechanger.com, “You can help bring Christmas joy to West Virginia families recovering from opioid and substance misuse. Please contribute and make a tax-deductible donation. You can also help when you buy a McDonald’s cheeseburger or purchase a Pepsi product at Walmart. And don’t forget the change box at your local ParMar/Mountaineer Mart. Your small change can make a big difference in the lives of children – especially during the holidays.”

In addition to Jobs & Hope WV and the J. W. Ebert Corporation, this year’s partner-sponsors include Par Mar Stores, Pepsi, MVB, Walmart, Mountaineer Mart and Aetna. Personal donations to the Change Their Holiday promotion can also be made by visiting wvgamechanger.com.

On Friday, Oct. 22, First Lady Cathy Justice shared her thoughts regarding Joe Boczek and the Game Changer program.

“I applaud Joe for the dedicated work he is doing to combat addiction with our young people,” the First Lady told The West Virginia Daily News. “We met recently and discussed some of the serious problems our West Virginia students face.”

Justice herself has championed the “Communities In Schools” program across the state, a program which she hopes will one day be present in all 55 counties.

“Hopefully, through the expert assistance of the Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Treatment programs (a partner-organization of West Virginia Game Changer), great inroads will be made to overcome opioid addiction in our State," she concluded.

Game Changer will be raising money for the “Change Their Holiday” promotion through Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26.

The post Game Changer Launches 2nd Annual 'Change Their Holiday' Promotion appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Plastic Straws Will Be Banned Here, Starting Nov. 4

Roughly 500 million plastic straws are used in the U.S. nearly every day, threatening wildlife and contributing to the growing ocean plastic epidemic, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Over the past few years, many businesses have attempted to significantly cut back on their contribution to single-use plastic by swapping out their plastic straws for paper ones. But some of these businesses have not made this choice on their own. Several states have enacted statewide restrictions against single-use plastic straws, and one of these bans is set to go into effect this week. Read on to find out more about the latest ban on plastic straws.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Documented

Documented Wins “Game-Changer” Award for WhatsApp Project

Documented was awarded the Game-Changer Award for our work on WhatsApp by the Institute for Nonprofit News at the inaugural Nonprofit News Awards last week.  The award recognizes newsrooms “that produced an innovative idea or practice that led to success in revenue, audience growth or sustainable financial support of news.” Documented won in the Medium […] The post Documented Wins “Game-Changer” Award for WhatsApp Project appeared first on Documented.
INTERNET
kusi.com

Foundation for Women Warriors hosts 2nd Annual Holiday Drive

The Foundation for Women Warriors is hosting their 2nd Annual Holiday Drive. From now – December 15th, 2021 they are collecting new and unused children’s toys, clothes, and baby items for our Women veterans and their families. This year, they are aiming to provide 100 veteran families with the holiday they so deserve. They have set up a Holiday Amazon Wishlist. They are also encouraging businesses to host a corporate or employee drive. You can also drop off donations to their warehouse in Vista by making an appointment. You can also sign up to help volunteer or provide a monetary donation at their website.
CHARITIES
NBA

Magic Diversity Game Changer: Gaby Ortigoni

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks (10/22/21) Gaby Ortigoni is the President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando (HCCMO), one of the leading economic development organizations in Central Florida and one of the nation's largest Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. In this role, Ms. Ortigoni is responsible for promoting the Hispanic community's economic development representing over 1Million Latinos in the region. Some of the signature events and programs the HCCMO has created to promote this community's development are The Hispanic Business Conference, Hispanic Economic Impact Summit, Don Quijote Awards (in partnership with Prospera), Leads Groups, Government Affairs Committee, Supplier Diversity, among others.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Changer#Holiday Season#Jobs Hope Wv#J W Ebert Corporation#J W Ebert Corp
EatThis

Chipotle Is Cancelling This Major Annual Promotion

For some two decades now a Halloween costume has been able to earn Chipotle customers great deals if not outright free food, but the chain has some sad news—the festive in-person promotion is being suspended for the second year in a row, according to USA Today. The reason for the...
RESTAURANTS
Lootpress

Game Changer, Jobs & Hope team up for 2nd “Change Their Holiday” promotion to aid families recovering from opioid and substance misuse

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that, for the second straight year, West Virginia Game Changer will be conducting its “Change Their Holiday” promotion. Once again this year, Jobs & Hope West Virginia is joining the cause to help ensure families recovering from opioid and substance misuse are provided the financial means to enjoy a happy holiday season.
EDUCATION
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy