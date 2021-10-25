Vaccine Booster Have 'Immediate Availability' Across State

Just days after the CDC issued guidance recommending that certain at-risk individuals receive booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, on Friday, announced the “immediate availability” of these shots throughout the state.

“We just want to keep getting everybody vaccinated that we can possibly get,” Justice said, during his October 22 coronavirus response media-briefing.

According to a statement released on Friday by the Governor’s office, “The CDC recommended the Moderna booster for elderly people and at-risk adults six months after they complete their primary series of shots, bringing it in line with the distribution plan for the Pfizer booster.

The CDC also endorsed J&J boosters for everyone age 18 and older who received the initial shot at least two months ago.”

As of Sunday, October 24, there are 8,107 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, more than half of which have been confirmed as the far more contagious Delta variant of the virus. In the last seven-days, 60 deaths have been reported statewide as a result of COVID-19, including two in Greenbrier County. Little progress has been made in the State’s efforts to vaccinate more residents, as the total percentage of vaccinated individuals is still hovering around 55. In Greenbrier County, at 53.8%, the number is slightly below the state’s average.

During his briefing, Justice also reinforced the point that the state’s “Pandemic response teams are ready to get more booster shots in the arms of eligible West Virginians.”

Additionally on Friday, Justice spent several moments addressing the passage of HB 335, a bill requiring any vaccine mandates issued by private or public employers to allow for religious and medical exemptions.

“The bill passed. However, it was amended to say that it does not go into effect until January 2022,” Justice said. “I hope that our employers will take heed. I know they’re trying to stop this dreaded disease. They’re trying to do what’s right. But sometimes, in trying to look at the big picture, we don’t look hard enough at the smaller picture, and the smaller picture is really big to folks that could lose their jobs and have strong beliefs. I just ask that you respect them and try to work with them.”

The controversial bill passed through the House by a vote of 66 to 24, with 10 members abstaining. Greenbrier County Delegates Barry Bruce and Todd Longancare both cast a yay vote. The bill moved through the state senate by a far slimmer margin, passing by a vote of 17 to 16, with Republican Senator Eric Nelson, Jr. of Kanawha County abstaining. Sen. Stephen Baldwin of District 10 voted against the bill’s passage.

At the time of writing, 4,263 West Virginians have lost their lives due to complications stemming from COVID-19, with 266,521 total cases having been reported since the onset of the pandemic. The infection rate in Greenbrier County currently stands at 42.04%, with a percent positive of 7.01. In Monroe County, those numbers are 18.29%, and 3.48% respectively. Pocahontas County has an infection rate of 16.46%, with a percent positive of 3.50.

In Summers County, the infection rate stands at 21.02%, while the percent positive is 3.98. In Mercer County, those numbers are 36.23% and 4.94%. And Raleigh County currently has an infection rate of 51.99% and a percent positive of 9.35%.

At present, 650 West Virginians are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 198 of them receiving treatment in the state’s intensive care units. There are 123 residents currently being kept alive through the use of ventilators.

