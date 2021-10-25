CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Spartans Crush Trojans

By by brandon baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsvV6_0cbm2aO100

Last week, Greenbrier East Spartans running back Ian Cline moved into third place on the all-time single game rushing list with 287 yards. Fast forward all the way to one week later, and the sophomore now sits in first place for the most yards in a game in Spartan history. Cline ran 30 times for 357 yards and five touchdowns as the Spartans dismantled the Hampshire Trojans 56-6 on Friday, October 22. Cline also became just the 16th Spartan to go over 1,000 yards, which happened on a touchdown run in the first quarter, and is the only 10th grader to ever achieve that feat as well. The game itself was a tale of two halves and the first half was not the good one. The Spartans seemed unfocused and going through the motions early. On East’s third possession, they finally got going and it was all Cline. The drive went five plays and 59 yards with Cline getting every carry and finishing with a 30-yard touchdown run to give East a 7-0 lead. That was the run that sealed his 1,000 yard season. The Spartan defense then forced a turnover on downs on Hampshire’s next series and immediately capitalized when Lucas McCallister went 18 yards on the first play for a score and a 14-0 East lead. That score remained throughout the rest of the half. Jarett McHale had an interception midway through the second quarter, but other than that the quarter was pretty uneventful. Garrett Bennett sacked Trojan quarterback Alex Hott on Hampshire’s opening second half drive and got the ball back to his offense. Cline then ran four consecutive times with his last carry resulting in a 3-yard touchdown run. He had runs of 15 and 25 yards to set it up. With that score, the Spartans led 21-0. Things got a little testy on the next Trojans possession. After a penalty on Hampshire (3-5), something upset Spartan coach Ray Lee. Lee would end up being ejected from the game and defensive coordinator Aaron Baker went down to the field to coach the rest of the contest. Baker was East’s head coach from 2009-2011. Soon after that debacle, Levi Wagner recovered a fumble and East took the ball back. McCallister ran for 14 yards and two plays later Cline went for 21 more. Cline capped the drive with a nice 49-yard touchdown run where he made a good cut back across the field, and East took a commanding 28-0 lead with 3:18 left in the third quarter. Monquelle Davis added a 6-yard touchdown run and Cline got another from two yards out after he got down the field on a 44-yarder. After three, East led 42-0. Early in the fourth period Cline took a handoff and raced 48 yards for his fifth touchdown of the game. That was the carry that set the single game rushing mark. Hott hit Ashton Haslacker for a 61-yard TD pass for the Trojans only score. Gavin Bennett had a 44-yard run and a 7-yard touchdown run to cap the final score of the night. East (6-2) had 556 yards of total offense including 523 on the ground. Hampshire had -6 yards rushing, but Hott threw for 211 yards. Lee got his 50th win as head coach. The Spartans return home this Friday, October 29 for a huge game against the 4th ranked Princeton Tigers. Stats courtesy of 103., WRON.

The post Spartans Crush Trojans appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
nonpareilonline.com

Trojans trample Sidney to make state

That’s the word that Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert and senior Marissa Ring both used to describe the feeling after the Class 1A No. 14 Trojans secured a spot in the state tournament. The Trojans earned the state tournament bid by defeating Sidney in the Class 1A — Region 2...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
whitehallledger.com

TROJANS DOWNED BY FLORENCE:

The Whitehall Trojans took on Florence High School October 15th but lost 54-7. Miles Hoerauf was 11/30 passing for 146 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions; he rushed for a team leading 33 yards in 9 carries. Brendan Wagner led all receivers with 8 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Lane Wagner had 3 catches for 38 yards. Leading tackler was Leo Scafani with 6.
WHITEHALL, MT
WSAZ

Ironton tops Trojans

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers beat Portsmouth Friday night by a final of 36-9 at Tanks Memorial Stadium. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.
IRONTON, OH
GoDanRiver.com

Warriors rolls over Trojans

DRY FORK — Magna Vista came into Dry Fork looking to notch their first set of back-to-back wins since earning victories in weeks two and three against Dan River and Gretna. And the Warriors made sure that their presence was felt on the field Wednesday night. A pair of rushing...
DRY FORK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Post-Searchlight

Crushing the Crusaders

The Bainbridge Bearcats continued with their winning streak on Friday night, when they hosted Dade Christian out of Miami, ultimately beating them 35-12 in a hard-fought game. The Dade Christian Crusaders’ defense started off strong in the first quarter, allowing the Bearcats to score only one touchdown. With 22 seconds...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Village Living

Spartans blank Chelsea

CHELSEA -- Mountain Brook High School coach Chris Yeager got just what he wanted Friday night as his Spartans blanked Chelsea 25-0 in a Class 6A, Region 5 matchup. “We played fast. I feel like we played hard. We played focused,” he said of his No. 3-ranked team. “We just made some mistakes. We made enough mistakes to have to clean things up. I’m proud of how hard our kids played.”
CHELSEA, AL
Sentinel

Trojans stymied by Bulldogs defense

MOUNT UNION — The Mount Union football team could not get the offense rolling against a great defensive effort by Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday night in Mount Union. The Trojans had a number of chances inside the 30-yard line to score only to turn the ball over on downs to the Bulldogs. The teams matched up well overall with both having about the same number yards on offense, but the Bulldogs made it count on the score board winning 20-0.
MOUNT UNION, PA
plattecountycitizen.com

Trojans lose third straight

The Trojans were unable to be David when they took on Goliath as the Park Hill football team (4-4) fell short on the road against Lee’s Summit North (7-1) 38-0 on Oct. 15. The Broncos showed why they only had one loss on the season prior to the matchup with the Trojans as Lee’s Summit North scored 31 unanswered points in the opening half. Park Hill’s offense struggled all night, only gaining 110 total yards of offense.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lee
tamatoledonews.com

Trojans storm into Center Point

After four weeks of climbing uphill against ranked opponents, the South Tama County Trojans got back in the win column with a 20-6 victory over Center Point-Urbana last Friday. The Trojans’ offense took a new approach in Week 7 with senior Jacob Collison moving up from the line into the...
TAMA COUNTY, IA
huntingdondailynews.com

Trojans host Claysburg

This Week’s Game: Claysburg-Kimmel (3-5) at Mount Union (4-3), 7 p.m. Last Week: Mount Union ran into the Bellwood-Antis juggernaut and lost 49-0. The Trojans netted minus-52 rushing yards and finished the game with minus-8 yards of total offense. Bellwood ended the night with 343 yards of total offense. Claysburg...
CLAYSBURG, PA
Elko Daily Free Press

Indians destroy Spartans

ELKO — The Spring Creek Spartans gave Elko a football game for about a quarter Friday night, then the homecoming party kicked into full swing for the Indians. After a scoreless first quarter, the Indians hung 28 points on the board in the second — continuing their dominance throughout — adding 20 points after the break and cruising to a 49-0 victory, the No. 1 seed of the Division 3A North-East and a first-round bye for the playoffs.
ELKO, NV
Hampshire Review

Too many Indians, not enough Trojans

BERKELEY SPRINGS – The Indian offense scored 71 points on Friday night, the 2nd most points allowed in Hampshire history. “The high scoring affair wasn’t surprising,” said coach Aaron Rule. “They were averaging 30-some points per game. It was a matter of how we responded with that QB being as...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Spartans
lyndentribune.com

Trojans hang on, defeat Borderites at home

LAUREL – Meridian came out on top at home against Blaine in a back-and-forth affair under the Saturday night lights. The youthful Trojans squad was able to withstand a late-game drive by the Borderites that ended in consecutive shots to the end zone with seconds remaining. Turnovers were the difference...
BLAINE, WA
DeSoto Times Today

Trojans shutout Sheffield 42-0

The Northpoint Trojans won their last home game of the season by shutting out the Sheffield Knights 42-0 Friday night. The Trojans received possession first and played the first of many quick but successful drives. A 2-yard carry by senior Josh Fisher scored the first touchdown of the game to put Northpoint up 7-0 with 9:43 left in the first quarter.
FOOTBALL
Post-Journal

Golden Cougars, Trojans Advance In B2

FALCONER — A pair of first-half goals sent No. 7 Falconer/Cassadaga Valley to 2-1 victory over No. 10 Pine Valley/Gowanda in Section VI Class B2 prequarterfinal action at Bill Race Field. Alex Reynolds scored from Christian Wilshire in the 21st minute before Dylan Ansell tallied from Haydn Myers in the...
FALCONER, NY
walterborolive.com

Cougars fall to Trojans

The Colleton County varsity football team fell 28-7 to Region VII-AAAA opponent James Island Charter School on Friday, October 15 on Senior Night at home. The Cougars trailed 6-0 heading into halftime, then Jackie White’s 8-yard touchdown run (Chandler McMillian, kick) would give Colleton County a 7-6 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wapakoneta Daily News

BOYS SOCCER: Trojans trounce Stivers

BOTKINS — Scoring early and often, No. 4-seeded Botkins secured a 14-0 win over No. 25-seeded Dayton Stivers in an OHSAA Division III Boys Soccer Southwest District North I Sectional Tournament semifinal Tuesday. The Trojans (12-2-2 overall) received 11 first-half goals — four tallies alone from Xavier Monnin — in...
BOTKINS, OH
nhtrib.com

Trojans advance with little trouble

Springville scored on the second play of the game Friday when the Orioles and Trojans met at Turkey Valley in the first round of playoff action. The 51-yard pass play put the Orioles up 6-0, but the next time Springville scored, there were 17 seconds left in the contest, and meanwhile, the Trojans had put 54 unanswered points on the board.
SPRINGVILLE, IA
Post-Journal

Panthers Defeat Trojans

PANAMA — Panama defeated Southwestern in four sets, 30-28, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21 for a nonleague girls volleyball victory on Monday night. The Panthers were led by Jo Bailey with 13 kills, 13 blocks five digs and four aces; Mandy Brink with two kills, 19 assists, one block, 18 digs and two aces; Sarah Harvey with nine kills, 11 digs and one ace; and Lilly Odell with seven kills, three digs and four aces; Corinne Brink with 15 digs and one ace; and Kylie Morgan with four kills and seven blocks.
PANAMA, NY
Times-Republican

Trojans eliminate Raiders in straight sets

STATE CENTER — Katy Reyerson is nearing the end of her second season of West Marshall volleyball at the varsity level. In those two seasons, the junior has become an all-around player and a leader for the Trojans. That leadership and ability was on display in the team’s 3-0 sweep of Williamsburg (25-14, 26-24, 25-17) on Monday night to move on in Class 3A Region 5 play.
STATE CENTER, IA
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy