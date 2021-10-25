Spartans Crush Trojans

Last week, Greenbrier East Spartans running back Ian Cline moved into third place on the all-time single game rushing list with 287 yards. Fast forward all the way to one week later, and the sophomore now sits in first place for the most yards in a game in Spartan history. Cline ran 30 times for 357 yards and five touchdowns as the Spartans dismantled the Hampshire Trojans 56-6 on Friday, October 22. Cline also became just the 16th Spartan to go over 1,000 yards, which happened on a touchdown run in the first quarter, and is the only 10th grader to ever achieve that feat as well. The game itself was a tale of two halves and the first half was not the good one. The Spartans seemed unfocused and going through the motions early. On East’s third possession, they finally got going and it was all Cline. The drive went five plays and 59 yards with Cline getting every carry and finishing with a 30-yard touchdown run to give East a 7-0 lead. That was the run that sealed his 1,000 yard season. The Spartan defense then forced a turnover on downs on Hampshire’s next series and immediately capitalized when Lucas McCallister went 18 yards on the first play for a score and a 14-0 East lead. That score remained throughout the rest of the half. Jarett McHale had an interception midway through the second quarter, but other than that the quarter was pretty uneventful. Garrett Bennett sacked Trojan quarterback Alex Hott on Hampshire’s opening second half drive and got the ball back to his offense. Cline then ran four consecutive times with his last carry resulting in a 3-yard touchdown run. He had runs of 15 and 25 yards to set it up. With that score, the Spartans led 21-0. Things got a little testy on the next Trojans possession. After a penalty on Hampshire (3-5), something upset Spartan coach Ray Lee. Lee would end up being ejected from the game and defensive coordinator Aaron Baker went down to the field to coach the rest of the contest. Baker was East’s head coach from 2009-2011. Soon after that debacle, Levi Wagner recovered a fumble and East took the ball back. McCallister ran for 14 yards and two plays later Cline went for 21 more. Cline capped the drive with a nice 49-yard touchdown run where he made a good cut back across the field, and East took a commanding 28-0 lead with 3:18 left in the third quarter. Monquelle Davis added a 6-yard touchdown run and Cline got another from two yards out after he got down the field on a 44-yarder. After three, East led 42-0. Early in the fourth period Cline took a handoff and raced 48 yards for his fifth touchdown of the game. That was the carry that set the single game rushing mark. Hott hit Ashton Haslacker for a 61-yard TD pass for the Trojans only score. Gavin Bennett had a 44-yard run and a 7-yard touchdown run to cap the final score of the night. East (6-2) had 556 yards of total offense including 523 on the ground. Hampshire had -6 yards rushing, but Hott threw for 211 yards. Lee got his 50th win as head coach. The Spartans return home this Friday, October 29 for a huge game against the 4th ranked Princeton Tigers. Stats courtesy of 103., WRON.

