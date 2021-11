King Crimson announced a double live album, featuring recordings made during their recent U.S. tour, that will be released on Nov. 19. Titled Music Is Our Friend – as was the tour – the LP includes the band’s full performance at the last date in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, with four additional tracks taken from their appearance in Albany, N.Y., on Aug. 22. “Featuring fresh perspectives on classic material recorded during a tour that took place despite almost insurmountable issues, Music Is Our Friend is an official bootleg featuring all of King Crimson’s stunning final performance in North America," reads a statement.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO