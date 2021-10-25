CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delays to Hurt Maryland Sportsbooks

It has been a very exciting couple of years for punters across the US as big sweeping change has came for online gambling and online sportsbooks as new legislation is being signed in at record pace across the country – it has been no different for Maryland too as more of...

Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Study predicts more traffic, less congestion with 495/270 toll lanes; abortion rights rally

STUDY: MORE TRAFFIC, LESS CONGESTION WITH TOLL LANES: A new study projects heavier traffic in 2045 — but less congestion — under Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposal to add toll lanes to portions of interstates 495 and 270 in Montgomery County, Dan Schere reports for Bethesda Beat. Data supporting those conclusions are included in the 288-page report, which was released on Friday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

Maryland schools eagerly await COVID vaccine OK for kids

WASHINGTON — Maryland schools are gearing up for potential Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland state superintendent of schools, told Capital News Service in an email that the vaccine is the best defense against the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

What Maryland Can Learn From Illinois Cannabis Law

After trying for more than a decade to pass legislation to end pot prohibition, Maryland lawmakers may be poised to pass recreational cannabis policy in the next session. The state would join 14 others with adult-use weed laws, which includes neighboring Virginia as well as Washington, D.C. However, as lawmakers...
MARYLAND STATE
gamingintelligence.com

Delaware sportsbook wagers grow to $13.7m in September

Delaware’s regulated sports betting market saw September wagers increase by 10 per cent to $13.7m compared to the same month a year ago. Total wagers more than doubled compared to the previous month, with sports wagers at the state’s three casinos climbing 8 per cent year-on-year to $7.9m, and wagers at Delware’s 114 Sports Retailers increasing 13 per cent to $5.8m.
DELAWARE STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland does not display Native American COVID-19 data

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lumped into the “Other” racial and ethnic category, American Indians and Alaska Natives are effectively invisible on Maryland’s state website for COVID-19. More than 120,000 people who identify as Native American live in Maryland, but without public-facing numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, it is a mystery how many the disease has affected — and how many resources should be allocated to help them.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

The 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs in Maryland for 2021

This year, Maryland has been taking considerable steps towards reaching its previous employment rate. According to the Maryland Department of Labor, preliminary survey data shows that as of August, Maryland has reached an unemployment rate of 5.9%, which is the lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the labor force participation rate and the employment-population ratio are still lower than pre-pandemic levels, a sustainable positive trend is already showing on the charts. Furthermore, as the Maryland Reporter has previously shown, for the first time since the fiscal year 1999, the state is expecting a $2.5 billion budget surplus. This spells new opportunities for working families.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 85% Of Maryland Adults Vaccinated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 714 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by 0.06% to 3.5%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Elrich says federal vaxx mandate would be helpful; Bloodsworth receives state payout under new exoneration law

ELRICH WOULD BACK NATIONWIDE VAXX MANDATE: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Wednesday said a universal COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed by the federal government would be a very useful tool in the fight against the pandemic. “I would do for everyone else what they have done for federal employees,” Elrich said in response to a question from Bryan Renbaum of MarylandReporter.com at a virtual news conference. “I would not make a distinction.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Elrich defends removing cops from schools; NOAA finds precipitation in Maryland on the rise

ELRICH DEFENDS REMOVING POLICE OFFICERS FROM MO CO SCHOOLS: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Wednesday defended his decision to remove police officers from public schools, saying the move does not compromise student safety and is designed to address equity concerns. This marks the first time in nearly two decades that the county’s schools do not have officers on campus.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Sharfstein warns on continuing threat of Delta variant; lawmakers join ACLU, NAACP in seeking changes to Baltimore County remapping

SHARFSTEIN WARNS DELTA VARIANT REMAINS A THREAT: Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, the former Secretary of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, warned Marylanders not to let their guards down this fall as it is still possible that the Delta variant could hit the state hard, reports Bryan Renbaum for Maryland Reporter.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

Ferguson: McGrath indictment confirms lawmakers’ suspicions

Senate President Bill Ferguson Tuesday responded to news of the indictment of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff Roy McGrath on state and federal charges saying the charges only serve to confirm what lawmakers had already suspected for almost a year now. “Today’s federal and state indictments of Roy...
POLITICS
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Attorney General’s office to probe fatal police crash under new state law

ATTY GEN TO PROBE FATAL POLICE CRASH UNDER NEW LAW: A 26-year-old Black man died early Saturday morning when a police chase ended in a single-car crash in Catonsville, and a new unit of the Maryland attorney general’s office, created to examine civilian deaths involving law enforcement officers, is investigating, Scott Dance and Mary Carole McCauley report for the Sun.
CATONSVILLE, MD
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

