Delays to Hurt Maryland Sportsbooks

This year, Maryland has been taking considerable steps towards reaching its previous employment rate. According to the Maryland Department of Labor, preliminary survey data shows that as of August, Maryland has reached an unemployment rate of 5.9%, which is the lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the labor force participation rate and the employment-population ratio are still lower than pre-pandemic levels, a sustainable positive trend is already showing on the charts. Furthermore, as the Maryland Reporter has previously shown, for the first time since the fiscal year 1999, the state is expecting a $2.5 billion budget surplus. This spells new opportunities for working families.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO