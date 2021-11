President and Chief Operating Officer at DeMayo Law Offices, a law firm based in Charlotte, NC. The U.S. is currently working through a staffing shortage, and many firms feel the impact of a more difficult hiring process. Smaller organizations often struggle with hiring greener employees, as they don’t automatically have the infrastructure to train new talent. As many companies are understaffed, to begin with, it’s difficult to ask employees who are already at capacity to devote time to training a new hire. Herein lies the recruiting dilemma: Is it worth the time, energy and effort to hire a “seed” and nourish their development, or is it better to hold out and wait however long it takes to “plant a tree” that has a wealth of experience?

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO