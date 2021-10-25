Closures of well-known Triad restaurants reveal significant headwinds ahead for the struggling industry

Jennifer Ahlers, manager of the Gering Bakery, had an interview with a job applicant on Monday. It was her first such interview in months. Ahlers said it was the longest the business has gone without an interview in the 16 years she’s worked there. “We used to have people come in and apply on the daily,” she said. But like several eateries and businesses across the state and the country, Gering Bakery is in the midst of a worker shortage.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO