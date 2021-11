Queen’s latest ‘The Greatest’ episode celebrates their now legendary 1986 stadium tour of Europe – ‘The Magic Tour.’ You can watch the new episode in full below. Rejuvenated by their history making Live Aid performance a year earlier, and the success of their A Kind Of Magic album, June 1986 saw Queen return to touring for what would be the biggest series of concerts of Queen’s career, and although the band had played vast venues before, there was a sense that this tour would take it to another level…

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO