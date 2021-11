Check out the trailer for Smite's new Celtic Goddess, the Banshee queen Cliodhna, available now in the game as part of the latest major update. With her ghostly form and blood-curdling wails, Cliodhna inspires despair among her enemies. She is said to haunt places where much blood has been shed, so it is no surprise that her lust for fear ultimately drew her to the Battleground of the Gods. From a design standpoint, Cliodhna is an extremely ambitious Goddess. She can walk through and inside walls, a first in Smite. From there, she lurks unseen until she lashes out towards her unaware prey in true Assassin fashion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO