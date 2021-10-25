STORM WATCH: Beach erosion possible as coastal storm takes aim at Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore could be battered by high waves and strong winds as a coastal storm takes shape offshore, with another round of beach erosion possible in areas hit a few weeks ago.

WATCH: Jim Murdoch has a look at the potential impacts at the Jersey Shore.

It was calm this weekend at the beaches, which allowed hundreds of volunteers to take part in Clean Ocean Action's 36th annual Beach Sweeps.

Volunteers gathered at more than 60 sites along the coast to pick up trash washed up on the shore.

Plastics make up more than 70% of the garbage found on the beaches. Plastic pieces, bottle caps, and lids, followed by candy bar wrappers and bags top the dirty dozen charts.

The beaches usually see an increase in trash after heavy rains followed by strong easterly winds.