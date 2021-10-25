CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore, PA

STORM WATCH: Beach erosion possible as coastal storm takes aim at Jersey Shore

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05L3j8_0cbm01qN00

The Jersey Shore could be battered by high waves and strong winds as a coastal storm takes shape offshore, with another round of beach erosion possible in areas hit a few weeks ago.

WATCH: Jim Murdoch has a look at the potential impacts at the Jersey Shore.

It was calm this weekend at the beaches, which allowed hundreds of volunteers to take part in Clean Ocean Action's 36th annual Beach Sweeps.

Volunteers gathered at more than 60 sites along the coast to pick up trash washed up on the shore.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Plastics make up more than 70% of the garbage found on the beaches. Plastic pieces, bottle caps, and lids, followed by candy bar wrappers and bags top the dirty dozen charts.

The beaches usually see an increase in trash after heavy rains followed by strong easterly winds.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Jersey Shore, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#Volunteers#Extreme Weather#Clean Ocean Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy