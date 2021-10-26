Thunderbolt 12 checks out wet roads across NYC

News 12’s Faith Graham was out in Thunderbolt 12 to monitor the conditions in the boroughs.

Crews with the Department of Environmental Protection were dispatched to hundreds of flood-prone locations to check catch basins and make sure they were working properly.

The area is under a flash flood watch from 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday.

The city urges all residents to stay inside and avoid driving if possible.

City officials remind residents if they see downed electric wires, do not go near them and contact police. They also want those with basement apartments to be prepared to move to higher floors. Those in flood-prone areas can protect their homes with sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber.

