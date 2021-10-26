CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderbolt 12 checks out wet roads across NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXG5T_0cblzvgH00

News 12’s Faith Graham was out in Thunderbolt 12 to monitor the conditions in the boroughs.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the October Nor'easter
MORE: Forecast

Crews with the Department of Environmental Protection were dispatched to hundreds of flood-prone locations to check catch basins and make sure they were working properly.

The area is under a flash flood watch from 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday.

The city urges all residents to stay inside and avoid driving if possible.

City officials remind residents if they see downed electric wires, do not go near them and contact police. They also want those with basement apartments to be prepared to move to higher floors. Those in flood-prone areas can protect their homes with sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber.

STORM PREP RESOURCES:
6 flooding safety tips to follow
Power center: Electric outage resources
How ready are you for severe weather? These 10 tips will help you prepare
Are your pets prepared for severe weather? These 8 tips will help keep them safe
7 refrigerated and frozen food safety tips during and after a power outage

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

