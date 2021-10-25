CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man seriously injured in overnight Hampton shooting

By Lyndon German, Daily Press
 7 days ago
Police say a man was seriously injured in an early morning shooting Monday in Hampton.

Around 1:06 a.m., officers received reports about shots fired near the 700 block of Child’s Avenue.

At the scene, officials discovered a man who had been struck by gunfire suffering from potential life-threatening injuries. Police say he was transported to a local hospital.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, police said. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com .

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

Daily Press

Daily Press

