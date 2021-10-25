CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LDH holding vaccination event at Blackham Coliseum

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQOIf_0cblzs2600

A Sleeves Up vaccination event will be held at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette.

Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J vaccines will be available for the first dose, second dose, and boosters.

To schedule an appointment click here or call 337-262-5311. Walk-ins are available.

Vaccines will be available Monday through Thursday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and Friday 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Those interested in a vaccine should enter Blackham through the Cajundome Blvd Gate.

You can also schedule a vaccine appointment at any of the local parish health units; to do so, visit oph4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311. All three vaccines are offered for first and second dose, along with booster doses. To see other vaccination locations, visit the LDH website or call 211.

------------------------------------------------------------
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

