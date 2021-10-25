CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens girl, 2, killed by SUV driver pulling out after mom unloads packages from back: ‘Horrible accident’

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

A 2-year-old girl standing by as her mother unloaded packages from an SUV in Queens wandered away for a split second and was killed when the driver pulled out and struck her, police said Monday.

The mother and driver, believed to be her boyfriend, raced mortally wounded Leilani Rosales nearly four miles to Flushing Hospital but she could not be saved.

The “horrible accident,” as a police source described it, began with little Leilani’s 23-year-old mother unloading packages from the rear of a 2021 Nissan Rogue about 10 p.m. Sunday on 216th St. near 38th Ave in Bayside.

The toddler was next to her mother, police said, but then moved to the front of the SUV and was struck when the driver, also 23, began to leave. The girl suffered severe head injuries.

The driver has not been charged as cops continue to investigate.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bayside, NY
CNN

Barclays CEO Jes Staley quits after investigation into links with Jeffrey Epstein

London (CNN Business) — The American chief executive of Barclays (BCS), Jes Staley, is stepping down with immediate effect following an investigation by British regulators into his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said on Monday. The investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Accident#Flushing Hospital#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy