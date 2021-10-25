Queens girl, 2, killed by SUV driver pulling out after mom unloads packages from back: ‘Horrible accident’

A 2-year-old girl standing by as her mother unloaded packages from an SUV in Queens wandered away for a split second and was killed when the driver pulled out and struck her, police said Monday.

The mother and driver, believed to be her boyfriend, raced mortally wounded Leilani Rosales nearly four miles to Flushing Hospital but she could not be saved.

The “horrible accident,” as a police source described it, began with little Leilani’s 23-year-old mother unloading packages from the rear of a 2021 Nissan Rogue about 10 p.m. Sunday on 216th St. near 38th Ave in Bayside.

The toddler was next to her mother, police said, but then moved to the front of the SUV and was struck when the driver, also 23, began to leave. The girl suffered severe head injuries.

The driver has not been charged as cops continue to investigate.