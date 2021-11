It sounded like this at my house, after trying to start a yoga class I’ve been teaching for 25 years, now on Zoom. Me (talking out loud): Why isn’t this working? Did I set up something weird, did I push a wrong button, did I allow people to join before me, did I mandate a passcode, did I co-host somebody, did I block people, is this thing recording, did I spotlight someone, is my video on, is my audio off, is there a worldwide shutdown or is this just me, is this the right day, the right hour, the right time zone, would I be able to get on if I lived in Hawaii? Papua New Guinea? Thailand?

FITNESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO