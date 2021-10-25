CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Community cleanup at Yancey Community Center on Saturday

Augusta Free Press
 7 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Those interested in participated will meet at the...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Water outage Monday in Barracks/ Rugby neighborhood

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. There will be a water outage on Monday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a large area in the Barracks/ Rugby neighborhood in Charlottesville. Linco Inc. is working on water infrastructure for the City of Charlottesville’s Department of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wgil.com

Knox County Community Artisans Open House Saturday

The former Hawthorne Center Craft Mall has been renovated into a new space. It is now occupied by Knox County Community Artisans. It’s an opportunity to try your hand at different forms of arts and crafts, including woodworking. They are hosting a community open house this Satuday. One of the founders, Glenn Busse, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Orange Leader

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas to Trunk or Treat for Community

Port Arthur – The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is hosting its first Trunk or Treat for the Mid-county Area. This Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Helicopters, the police department and EMS will have vehicles on display and participation from the hospital’s departments facilitating the Trunk or Treat. Join us at 2555 Jimmy Johnson BLVD in Port Arthur.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Yancey Community Center#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News
conwaydailysun.com

Community Center Corner: Registration open for weekly pickleball

Greetings from the pickleball courts at the North Conway Community Center. As the temperatures drop, so does our third shot (a little pickleball pun for those in the know). We are eager for our favorite picklers to return to our indoor courts. This year our pickleball participants will be able...
K96 FM

Sunburst Cuts the Ribbon on a New Community Center.

(SUNBURST) – According to Sunburst Mayor Holly Hovland, "one miracle after another" led to this morning's ribbon-cutting on the facility residents said in a recent needs assessment survey the town needed more than anything else - a community center. The town was one of 100 communities awarded a $150,000 grant...
SUNBURST, MT
santanvalley.com

Pioneer Justice Court Community Cleanup Program

Justice of the Peace Shaun Babeu and Constable Mal Osgood for the Pioneer Justice Court in San Tan Valley have started a community cleanup program designed to cleanup designated roadways throughout the San Tan Valley community. The most recent cleanup day was scheduled on Saturday, October 16th and was a huge success. Participants met on Judd Road at the intersection of N. Gantzel and Judd Roads and cleaned N. Gantzel Road from Hunt Highway to Bella Vista Road.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
KHQ Right Now

New community center for small Montana town

SUNBURST, Mont. - Lowe's is celebrating its 100th birthday by giving 100 towns across the United States money for their 100 Home Town Project. The small town of Sunburst, Montana applied to be one of those towns and they were the only town in Montana to be selected to get money for a town project.
MONTANA STATE
Gatesville Messenger

Community

Looking to boost economic development in the area, the Gatesville City Council approved an application for a $200,000 grant that requires a $40,000 commitment from the city.
GATESVILLE, TX
Morning Sun

Potential community center continues to progress

Converting the former Blanchard Elementary School building into a community center continue to progress. The building was vacated in 2008 but efforts from those working with the ‘Save the Blanchard Elementary School’ Facebook group were made to turn the building into a community center. The building was purchased by former Blanchard resident Rolland Courser in Jan. 2020 for around $50,000.
BLANCHARD, MI
klcc.org

A new community birth center opens in Springfield

A torrential downpour in Springfield Sunday didn’t stop nurse midwives, expectant parents and community supporters from gathering to celebrate the grand opening of a new, free-standing Birth Center. Scores of people stood outside under pop-up tents -- waiting for tours of the new birth center space. A gust of wind...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Logan Daily News

Chieftain Center hosts ‘Logan Community Connection’

LOGAN — The Chieftain Center hosted a high school student-organized resource fair Thursday evening, showcasing over 20 local agencies, organizations and resources available to Hocking County residents. Organized by Logan High School (LHS) junior Sarah Leon, Logan Community Connection was an event to “help you connect with school and community...
LOGAN, OH
pilot.com

Keep Moore County Beautiful Community Cleanup

Due to the holidays, this will be our last monthly cleanup of the year. We hope you'll join us! We will be picking up litter on Main St. in Taylortown. Cleanups are normally conducted on the 4th Saturday of each month, as a collaborative effort between Keep Moore County Beautiful and Sustainable Sandhills. Gloves, trash pickers, and bags will be provided. Please bring a water bottle. In case of any changes due to weather, an update will be posted at https://sustainablesandhills.org/community-litter-cleanups/.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Reporter

Lower Salford extending Harleysville Community Center contributions

LOWER SALFORD — In 2016, Harleysville Community Center came to the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors asking for contributions from the township to help pay off a loan the center was taking out for a major upgrade of its pool. “It’s not a signed agreement, but the board agreed...
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
newstalk941.com

Cassville VFD Cooking Community Breakfast Saturday As Fundraiser

The Cassville Volunteer Fire Department in Sparta will be fundraising through a breakfast this Saturday. Fire Chief Teddy Stockton said his crew consists of 30 members. Stockton said by buying a plate, you help the department conduct training and buy gear. “We’ve had some new recruits this year,” Stockton said....
SPARTA, TN
Black Hills Pioneer

Community mural unveiled at Spearfish Rec Center

SPEARFISH — A mural showcasing the community spirit of Spearfish by artist and Black Hills State University psychology major Taylor Lage was unveiled Wednesday at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center. As part of a scholarship started and funded by retired BHSU professor Dr. Jim Hess, Lage launched her “You...
SPEARFISH, SD
Daily Iberian

Citywide cleanup in Shreveport Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup is set for Saturday. The city and Shreveport Green are hosting the event. The citywide cleanup is part of the ongoing #CleanerShreveport public awareness campaign to help target opportunities to enrich and improve the city. "If you drive around the city on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Sonoma Index Tribune

Culinary education at the Sonoma Community Center

Sonoma Community Center staff and board are eager to move the center into a true community role in Sonoma. With a certified kitchen remodeled several years ago by Rotary of Sonoma Valley, there is great opportunity for classes and meals, all of which is a long way from Ken Brown’s Center of the Universe Café in the 1980s where dinner cost $5 and the décor consisted of Madras bedspreads hanging on the walls.
SONOMA, CA
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Oceans Seven condo is across from the community center

Located in the heart of Daytona Beach Shores, this three-bedroom, direct-oceanfront condominium hovers over the coastline and offers the quiet privacy of a very pristine beach. Designed with a fluid layout that allows for flexible and creative use, there are essentially three primary suites. The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living spaces weave seamlessly together and open onto the oceanfront balcony — 46 feet of outdoor living that captures the full breadth of coastal living. This offering cannot be duplicated due to its prime location across from the community center, where residents meet for classes, music lessons, cards and exercise. Outside, you'll find six clay tennis courts, bocce ball and pickleball. Additionally, there is an exceptional award-winning, 13-hole, par-3 golf course. Within walking distance to shopping and dining, this once in a lifetime location is a true force of dynamic design.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy