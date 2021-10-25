Community cleanup at Yancey Community Center on Saturday

Due to the holidays, this will be our last monthly cleanup of the year. We hope you'll join us! We will be picking up litter on Main St. in Taylortown. Cleanups are normally conducted on the 4th Saturday of each month, as a collaborative effort between Keep Moore County Beautiful and Sustainable Sandhills. Gloves, trash pickers, and bags will be provided. Please bring a water bottle. In case of any changes due to weather, an update will be posted at https://sustainablesandhills.org/community-litter-cleanups/.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO