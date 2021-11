OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are in the 20s across much of the metro this morning leading to the first widespread hard freeze in the city. Widespread frost is likely with a few spotty areas of fog possible too. After this cold morning, we’ll be able to warm some this afternoon but only into the upper 40s. That is as a few clouds develop as well.

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO