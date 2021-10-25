CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls due to potential salmonella

By Aaron Chatman, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnxWc_0cblwD6c00

( WEHT ) – Earlier this week, the CDC announced that fresh whole onions were the cause of a salmonella outbreak that traced to 37 states across the U.S. and were distributed by ProSource Inc.

The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed them to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. ProSource said the possibly tainted onions were last imported Aug. 27, but because of the vegetable’s long shelf life they may still be on shelves.

Deadly bacterial infection linked to room spray sold at Walmart

Now, two more recalls have been announced involving onions. The FDA is urging people to throw out any onions from HelloFresh and EveryPlate received July 7 through Sep. 8. The companies say they have been informed by one of their suppliers that they’re voluntarily recalling onions due to potential salmonella.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still investigating the nationwide salmonella outbreak that has been linked to onions from Mexico. More than 600 people have reportedly gotten sick; no one has died.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

If you are experiencing any symptoms, health officials encourage you to contact your healthcare provider immediately. Click here for more information from the FDA about this supplier recall and the potentially related symptoms.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
myrecipes.com

FDA & CDC Advise Throwing Out Unlabeled Onions Due to Salmonella Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are currently investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections that have been linked to whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. The onions, which were imported and distributed by ProSource Inc of Halley,...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS 46

HelloFresh onions recalled as FDA deals with nationwide salmonella outbreak

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A nationwide salmonella outbreak that sickened over 600 people across 43 states may have made its way to meal kits. The FDA announced a voluntary recall of HelloFresh meal kits containing onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacterium. Consumers are asked to discard all onions...
ATLANTA, GA
NottinghamMD.com

EveryPlate, HelloFresh recall onions due to possible Salmonella risk

BALTIMORE, MD—EveryPlate and HelloFresh are recalling certain lots of onions due to the potential presence of Salmonella bacteria. EveryPlate and HelloFresh customers should discard all onions received from July 7, 2021 through September 8, 2021. The company recommends disposing of onions received during the specified time period. Onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall. EveryPlate … Continue reading "EveryPlate, HelloFresh recall onions due to possible Salmonella risk" The post EveryPlate, HelloFresh recall onions due to possible Salmonella risk appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Prosource Produce recalls onions shipped from Mexico due to Salmonella risk

BALTIMORE, MD—ProSource Produce LLC has announced a voluntary recall on whole raw onions (red, yellow, and white) shipped from Chihuahua, Mexico, between July 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, because they may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and … Continue reading "Prosource Produce recalls onions shipped from Mexico due to Salmonella risk" The post Prosource Produce recalls onions shipped from Mexico due to Salmonella risk appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Cdc#Weather#Weht#Prosource Inc#Chihuahua#Hellofresh#Everyplate#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News
Best Life

If You Bought This at Trader Joe's, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

For some shoppers, a visit to Trader Joe's isn't just a way to stock up on food for the week: It's a full-blown lifestyle. The store has managed to maintain an intensely devoted fan base who return in droves for the company's popular brand items and affordable prices. But before you dive into your latest Trader Joe's haul, you might want to double-check what's in your bags after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new safety warning about one of the products sold there. Read on to see which food item you should be throwing away immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEKU

Walmart is recalling an aromatherapy spray that contains a deadly bacteria

Walmart is recalling an essential-oil aromatherapy spray after a "rare and dangerous bacteria" that can cause a potentially fatal condition was reported, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says. Officials are investigating four confirmed cases and there have been two deaths, including that of a child, associated with the bacteria, according to the agency.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US approval for Moderna teen vaccines delayed

US biotech firm Moderna said Sunday that American officials have delayed approving its Covid-19 vaccine for teenagers to allow more time to better assess the potential risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday "informed Moderna that the agency requires additional time to evaluate recent international analyses of the risk of myocarditis after vaccination," the biotech company said Sunday in a statement. The evaluation on whether to recommend Moderna's vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds could last until January 2022, the company said. Myocarditis and an associated risk, pericarditis (inflammation around the heart) have previously been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines themselves, particularly among adolescent boys and young men.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
WOWO News

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

NATIONWIDE (Fox News): An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a “rare and dangerous” bacteria that’s been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart has issued a recall for the Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones after a sample tested positive a bacteria that can cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy