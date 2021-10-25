CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran's sprawling £3.7million 'Sheeran-ville' estate where he's isolating with Covid

By Chloe Best
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran was forced to pull out of his work commitments after testing positive for Covid-19, and he is now self-isolating at his family home in Suffolk. While Ed is reported to own 27 flats, houses and mansions worth an estimated £57million ($78million), the singer spends the majority of his time...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
SELF

Here’s Why Ed Sheeran Is Apologizing for Having COVID-19

Ed Sheeran revealed on social media that he recently tested positive for COVID-19—and apologized to those who may have been expecting to see him perform. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXLY

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also has coronavirus

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also has coronavirus. The ‘Bad Habits’ singer revealed at the weekend he had tested positive for COVID-19 and he’s now revealed he’s self-isolating with 14-month-old daughter Lyra but away from wife Cherry because the tot has also contracted the virus, while his spouse is currently negative. Ed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Effingham Radio

Ed Sheeran’s Unusual Gift To New Parents

Ed Sheeran says he gives 10 frozen lasagnas to new parent pals because he knows they’ll be too tired to cook. The father of a 13-month-old, says his priority in the gift is for the exhausted parents. In a recent interview with Mirror, he said, “Everyone sends stuff to the babies firstly, but they always forget about the mother.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Cherry Seaborn
thebrag.com

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also tests positive for COVID-19

Days after the announcement of his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Ed Sheeran has revealed that his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, has caught the infectious disease too. The singer told Daily Mail that he is isolating with Lrya, away from his wife Cherry, who has returned a negative test. “I’m self-isolating with my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parade

Who's Ed Sheeran's #1 Collab Partner? His Wife, Cherry Seaborn! What We Know About Their Low-Key Marriage

Since releasing his song “The A Team” in 2011, Ed Sheeran has received nothing but rave reviews from critics and fans alike—and presumably, from his adorable wife, Cherry Seaborn. The English-born artist has sold over 100 million singles, with songs like “Perfect,” “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud” (the United Kingdom’s sixth bestselling song of all time) and “I Don’t Care” (with Justin Bieber) catapulting him to superstar status. He’s now one of the bestselling musical artists in the world.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Ed Sheeran says Covid symptoms were 'pretty gnarly'

Ed Sheeran said he hoped he was getting over Covid after experiencing some "pretty gnarly" symptoms. The singer-songwriter, who was co-presenting the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball, said he had "drunk a lot of water, slept a lot and had all the vitamins". The Suffolk star revealed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ville#Auction#Sheeran Ville
KXLY

Ed Sheeran ‘thought he was a bit gay’

Ed Sheeran “thought [he] was gay for a bit” during his childhood. The 30-year-old pop star has revealed he used to question his sexuality because he loved musicals and songs by Britney Spears as a child. He shared: “I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I...
MUSIC
Deadline

Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran Now Isolating After Testing Positive For Covid-19

In an Instagram post today, chart-topping singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran said he will self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19. Despite the precautions, Sheeran vowed that he would continue to give planned interviews and performances from home. His new album, titled “=,” will be released on Friday. “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down, be safe everyone x” he wrote on his post. Sheeran performed in London last week as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In his post, Sheeran said, “Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.” Sheeran’s announcement comes just hours after NBC’s Saturday Night Live unveiled him as musical guest for the Nov. 6 telecast. It is unclear if Sheeran will be able to do it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ed Sheeran says he’s more careful about cameos after notorious Game of Thrones appearance

Ed Sheeran has revealed he is “more careful” about agreeing to TV and film cameos, following a backlash he received after appearing on Game of Thrones in 2017.The singer-songwriter, who just released his fourth album = (Equals), played a Lannister soldier in season seven of the hit HBO fantasy series, opposite series regular Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. However, many fans complained that Sheeran’s presence was so glaring that it disrupted the episode, where previous cameos by Coldplay and Snow Patrol bandmembers had been considerably more subtle. Co-showrunner David Benioff explained at the time: “We knew that Maisie was...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ed Sheeran's house is haunted

Ed Sheeran's house is haunted. The 'Shivers' hitmaker claimed one of the rooms in the home he shares with wife Cherry and their 14-month-old daughter Lyra was used for people to die in centuries ago and now, whenever he has guests, people avoid that part of the abode. He said:...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

‘SNL’ scrambling to replace Ed Sheeran amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Ed Sheeran’s COVID-19 diagnosis has put a damper on “Saturday Night Live.”. The singer – who was scheduled to appear on the Nov. 6 show – announced via Instagram on Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, “SNL” producers are “scrambling” to find a replacement, Page Six has learned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.5 FM WIFC

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19 just days before new album’s release

Just days before his new album is released, Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s tested positive COVID-19. In a message posted on social media Sunday, he wrote, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”. “It means...
PUBLIC HEALTH
inForney.com

Ed Sheeran's fifth album is ready to go

Ed Sheeran's fifth album looks set to be released in 2022. The 'Shivers' singer releases his new LP '=' on Friday (29.10.21), but his manager Stuart Camp has teased that fans won't have long to wait before they hear the follow-up. Speaking about the Grammy-winner's 2022 tour in support of...
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Ed Sheeran reveals he had COVID-19

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has COVID-19. Because he is committed to keeping gigs he had planned, the singer will do interviews and performances from home. He said on Instagram, “Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.” He added, “It means […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy