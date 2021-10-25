CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Hibachi Grill Chef Hospitalized In Jersey City Assault, Reports Say

By Cecilia Levine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l69Li_0cblw9ex00

The chef at a Jersey City hibachi restaurant was hospitalized with serious injuries after being assaulted Sunday evening, developing police reports say.

The assault at the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet at the Hudson Mall apparently caused the chef to hit his head on a countertop around 7 p.m., according to initial reports and RLS Media.

He was apparently rushed to Jersey City Medical Center in serious condition.

Officials did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request Sunday evening.

