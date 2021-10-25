CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz Crashes Through Hoboken Storefront

By Cecilia Levine
 7 days ago
A luxury car slammed into a high end furniture store Sunday night in Hoboken.

Photos from the scene captured by Kathleen Heaney show a Mercedes-Benz sedan into the front of West Elm on Willow Avenue.

The car also appeared to have dislodged a bike rack.

It was not clear if any injuries were reported.

Hoboken police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request.

