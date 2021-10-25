Mercedes-Benz Crashes Through Hoboken Storefront

A luxury car slammed into a high end furniture store Sunday night in Hoboken.

Photos from the scene captured by Kathleen Heaney show a Mercedes-Benz sedan into the front of West Elm on Willow Avenue.

The car also appeared to have dislodged a bike rack.

It was not clear if any injuries were reported.

Hoboken police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.