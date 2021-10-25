A multi-vehicle pile-up on EB 10 Freeway in San Dimas results in a fatality (San Dimas, CA) Nationwide Report

On Sunday morning, at least one person died following a multi-vehicle pile-up on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas which led to the shutdown of several eastbound lanes.

As per the initial information, the crash was reported at around 5:30 a.m. near Via Verde Street and initially forced the full closure of the eastbound side of the freeway.

