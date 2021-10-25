CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando man killed in wrong-way crash on S.R. 408

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
An Orlando was killed died Monday morning in a crash on State Road 408 near Azalea Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 1 a.m. the 24-year-old man was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang west in the eastbound lanes on S.R. 408 near mile marker 15 and Goldenrod Road, said the FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Sanford man was driving a 2011 Jeep Compass east in the eastbound lanes when the Mustang hit the Jeep head-on, Montes said.

The Orlando man was pronounced dead at the scene, Montes said. The Sanford man was taken to Orlando Health with serious injuries.

Why the Orlando man was driving the wrong way remains unknown at this time, Montes said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Orlando, FL
