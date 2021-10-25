Flash Flood Watch issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet SNOW IN THE COLORADO MOUNTAINS WITH HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING .Snow showers will continue tonight, and may be briefly heavy with travel impacts mainly over and near the mountain passes. The bulk of this snow is expected to shift to the northern border area overnight. Then, more widespread and persistent snow is expected to develop across all of the mountains Tuesday morning and continue through Tuesday night. Snow will decrease by Wednesday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow showers through tonight, then steady snow Tuesday and Tuesday night. Total snow accumulations 5 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts along and north of a line from Rabbit Ears pass to Rocky Mountain National Park. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO