Alpine County, CA

Flash Flood Watch issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 04:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: West Slope Northern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Atchison by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Atchison FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Berks, Carbon, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Montmorency; Oscoda; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional freezing temperatures are likely again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Light snow showers will continue this afternoon. But accumulations are not expected. Another round of snow is expected for Carbon County this evening. Standby for future updates on this event in the coming hours.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Rockbridge FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Rockbridge County. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 13:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of around 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 11 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Isabel Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected south Donnelly Dome. Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Clinton. * Until Wednesday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 11.4 feet Tuesday, November 09. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of river park at Clinton begin to flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...4 PM today to 4 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snowfall will be just north of Nome. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to locally 8 inches. Snow amounts right along the Lake Superior shore will be around an inch or two. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect the heaviest snow totals from Munising and Wetmore east through Shingleton and Seney and from McMillan to Pine Stump Junction. Some of the more intense snow bands could have snowfall rates that exceed an inch per hour.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 23:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until late Monday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Light snow showers will continue this afternoon. But accumulations are not expected. Another round of snow is expected for Carbon County this evening. Standby for future updates on this event in the coming hours.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 17:07:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, and Northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 13:47:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-01 17:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Until 5 PM SST * At 147 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall developing over American Samoa. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 147 AOAULI ASO GAFUA NOVEMA 1 2021 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * SE`IA OO I LE 5 PM SST * I LE 147 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Amerika Samoa. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 15:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Red Willow LOCALLY DENSE FOG IN THE MCCOOK AREA THIS EVENING Persistent locally dense fog in the vicinity of the city of McCook in Red Willow county, Nebraska will make travel difficult on area roadways around the city. Visibility down to a quarter mile or less through at least 900 pm CDT will impact travel during this time. Travelers are urged to slow down will traversing the city and adjacent areas. Visibility does improve as you depart the city limits.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet SNOW IN THE COLORADO MOUNTAINS WITH HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING .Snow showers will continue tonight, and may be briefly heavy with travel impacts mainly over and near the mountain passes. The bulk of this snow is expected to shift to the northern border area overnight. Then, more widespread and persistent snow is expected to develop across all of the mountains Tuesday morning and continue through Tuesday night. Snow will decrease by Wednesday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow showers through tonight, then steady snow Tuesday and Tuesday night. Total snow accumulations 5 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts along and north of a line from Rabbit Ears pass to Rocky Mountain National Park. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO

