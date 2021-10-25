CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fresno by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 04:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Atchison by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Atchison FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adair; Andrew; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Platte; Putnam; Randolph; Ray; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Montmorency; Oscoda; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 23:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until late Monday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 384.7 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EDT Monday was 384.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.7 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 13:18:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-02 02:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for American Samoa. * Through Tuesday Evening. * A trough to the northeast of American Samoa is moving closer to the islands tonight. This system will produce widepsread showers, heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms. These conditions may cause flooding in low-lying areas, run-offs and deep ponding on roads, the overflow of streams, and low visibility during heavy showers. Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 118 Aoauli Aso Gafua Novema 1 2021 Ua iai nei se * Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le afiafi Aso Lua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o lo`o i matu i sasa`e o le a se`e lata mai i le atunu`u i le po nanei. O le a fa`atupula`ia le tetele o timuga, mamafa i taimi fa`apea faititili e pa pa ai. O le a mafua ai fo`i ona iai lologa i nofoaga maualalo, tafega ma lologa i le auala tele, o le si`isi`i o le vai i auvai, fa`apea le faigata ona vaai mamao i taimi e mamafa ai timuga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 12:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Mason THREAT OF RIVER FLOODING WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR MASON COUNTY A vigorous frontal system will bring heavy rain and high snow levels to the south slopes of the Olympic mountains Wednesday night and Thursday. This combination could be enough to push the Skokomish River in Mason County above flood stage later Thursday. Please monitor the latest river forecasts from the National Weather Service for additional information.
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 13:47:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-01 17:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Until 5 PM SST * At 147 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall developing over American Samoa. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 147 AOAULI ASO GAFUA NOVEMA 1 2021 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * SE`IA OO I LE 5 PM SST * I LE 147 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Amerika Samoa. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Michigan...Ohio Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.1 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Onondaga The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Onondaga Lake At Liverpool. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 10:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 366.5 feet. * Flood stage is 366.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM EDT Monday was 366.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 365.7 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 366.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Trails at Onondaga Lake Park are flooded. Marina usage is also impacted. Areas downstream of the lake, in the vicinity of Hayes Road, may be affected by flood waters.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Branch, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Branch; St. Joseph The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Michigan...Ohio Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.8 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, minor flooding of Scidmore Park can be expected. Evacuation of some animals in the park zoo can also be expected.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional freezing temperatures are likely again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 10:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Thursday, November 11. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Defiance The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Michigan...Ohio Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville. * Until Thursday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville floods. Agricultural and low lands flood along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Botetourt FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Botetourt County. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov Target Area: Newton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. The Flood Advisory is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Advisory continues for Iroquois River from Near I-65 east of Foresman downstream to near US-41 north of Kentland, including the Foresman gauge. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below the 15 foot action stage on Wednesday. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to low lying agricultural areas near the river.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN

