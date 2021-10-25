CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Motherlode by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 04:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Atchison by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Atchison FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Montmorency; Oscoda; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Berks, Carbon, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Fairfield FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional freezing temperatures are likely again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 13:18:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-02 02:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for American Samoa. * Through Tuesday Evening. * A trough to the northeast of American Samoa is moving closer to the islands tonight. This system will produce widepsread showers, heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms. These conditions may cause flooding in low-lying areas, run-offs and deep ponding on roads, the overflow of streams, and low visibility during heavy showers. Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 118 Aoauli Aso Gafua Novema 1 2021 Ua iai nei se * Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le afiafi Aso Lua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o lo`o i matu i sasa`e o le a se`e lata mai i le atunu`u i le po nanei. O le a fa`atupula`ia le tetele o timuga, mamafa i taimi fa`apea faititili e pa pa ai. O le a mafua ai fo`i ona iai lologa i nofoaga maualalo, tafega ma lologa i le auala tele, o le si`isi`i o le vai i auvai, fa`apea le faigata ona vaai mamao i taimi e mamafa ai timuga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Lafayette. * Until early Friday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Monday was 13.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 384.7 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EDT Monday was 384.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.7 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 23:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until late Monday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...4 PM today to 4 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snowfall will be just north of Nome. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional freezing temperatures are likely again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional freezing temperatures are likely again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Onondaga The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Onondaga Lake At Liverpool. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 10:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 366.5 feet. * Flood stage is 366.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM EDT Monday was 366.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 365.7 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 366.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Trails at Onondaga Lake Park are flooded. Marina usage is also impacted. Areas downstream of the lake, in the vicinity of Hayes Road, may be affected by flood waters.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 13:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of around 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 11 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Isabel Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected south Donnelly Dome. Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Michigan...Ohio Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.1 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Light snow showers will continue this afternoon. But accumulations are not expected. Another round of snow is expected for Carbon County this evening. Standby for future updates on this event in the coming hours.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 20.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.2 feet Thursday, November 11. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 15:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Red Willow LOCALLY DENSE FOG IN THE MCCOOK AREA THIS EVENING Persistent locally dense fog in the vicinity of the city of McCook in Red Willow county, Nebraska will make travel difficult on area roadways around the city. Visibility down to a quarter mile or less through at least 900 pm CDT will impact travel during this time. Travelers are urged to slow down will traversing the city and adjacent areas. Visibility does improve as you depart the city limits.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE

