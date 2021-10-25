Flash Flood Watch issued for Motherlode by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Michigan...Ohio Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.1 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive.

NOBLE COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO