DAYTON, Ohio — A Southwest Ohio man accused of trying to travel to Afghanistan in order to join the terrorist group ISIS has pleaded guilty in federal court. Prosecutors with the Southern District of Ohio say Naser Almadaoji, 22, of Beavercreek, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of attempting to provide material support — himself, as personnel — to foreign terrorist organizations, specifically ISIS Wilayat Khorasan (ISIS-K).

