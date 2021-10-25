CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey Guys, When A Kid Asked Where Babies Came From Did You Lie Or Tell The Truth?

Senjuti Kundu/Unsplash

Did you lie or tell the truth?

I told my brother you go to walmart and buy them and they out them in your stomach. Me and my cousin were dying as we were telling him.
i just said "i an't qualified to answer that lil homie "
Why would I lie? Just made sure to that the answer was age-appropriate.

