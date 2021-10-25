Hey Guys, When A Kid Asked Where Babies Came From Did You Lie Or Tell The Truth?

She was my co-worker and we shared an office for several years, so we got close. I stood by her side when her fiance dumped her, just when they were planning their wedding. Patiently listened to her endless complaints about her ex and witnessed her hysterical cries. Joined her in vacations so she wouldn't feel alone and miserable. Defended her when others were gossiping about her. Whenever she needed a shoulder to lean on, I was there for her. BIG mistake. Fast forward 2 years, she found someone else and got married. I went through a difficult period too. She didn't bother to give a call or a message when I was hospitalized. (She later explained she didn't want to spoil her vacation with her sweetheart.) I had depressive episodes and tried to talk to her about it, but she dismissed it as being "silly and nonsense". One evening we went out to a restaurant. The bartender casually asked her about me: "Is she your best friend?" To which she bluntly replied: "No, she's not my friend". (She later explained to me that I shouldn't be upset about it, because in her opinion, there was no one she could call "a true friend") Later on I found out that she had been gossiping and slandering me on every occasion - pretty much in the same period when I acted as her unpaid therapist.

