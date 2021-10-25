CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham man grazed by bullet when shots fired at home

WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Durham, N.C. — Police say a man was injured when shots were fired into a Durham home Sunday night. The shooting occurred before 11:30 p.m. at a home along the...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Three killed in two weekend incidents in N. Carolina city

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police in a North Carolina city are investigating two separate weekend incidents in which three people were shot and killed and another person was hospitalized. Greensboro police responding to a report of a gunshot at an intersection early Saturday found two people with gunshot wounds, WGHP reported.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police investigating downtown shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Raleigh. At approximately 5:34 a.m. Monday, Raleigh police say officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Tucker Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound who was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was seriously injured from being shot in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 8200 block of Rocky Court, just after 7 p.m. WRAL News is working to learn more information about the shooting.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police; Two found shot to death in separate locations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man and a woman were found shot to death in separate incidents within 24 hours in a North Carolina city, police said. Fayetteville police said in a news release that one of the shootings occurred on Sunday afternoon as families were preparing for Halloween in a neighborhood.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh woman reports man without pants in her home

Raleigh, N.C. — Think Michael Myers or Freddie Krueger are scary? How about waking up the morning after Halloween to find an unidentified man naked from the waist down in your home. That's what happened to Jennifer Johnson early Monday. The Raleigh woman called 911 after waking up at about...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Crash crashes into Johnston County home

Benson, N.C. — No one was injured when a car crashed into a Johnston County home on Monday night. Officials said a driver was speeding in the Walla Chase subdivision in Benson when he lost control, went through several yards and then hit a mailbox, electric transformer, two cars and the house.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Garner police investigating fatal Halloween night shooting

Garner, N.C. — The Garner Police Department is investigating a Halloween night shooting. Garner police tweeted Sunday before 10:30 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting on Annotto Bay Lane. Garner police later added they are treating this as a death investigation. There is currently no threat to the public.
GARNER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Durham Police#Local Events#Thedurhampolice#The Wral Newsroom
WRAL News

Second Chatham teen dies following crash

Pittsboro, N.C. — A second Chatham County teenager has died as a result of a crash last month, authorities said Monday. Desmond Patterson, 16, a sophomore at Northwood High School, had been in critical condition at an area hospital since the Oct. 23 crash. Bryan Vilchis, 18, a junior at...
PITTSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Police: Chicago-area Halloween party shooting gang-related

JOLIET, Ill. — Police said Monday that a shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party that left two people dead and nine others injured appeared to be gang related. The Will County Sheriff’s Office updated the number of people hospitalized after Sunday's early morning shooting. Preliminary reports said more than a dozen people were injured, but a spokeswoman said Monday afternoon that a total of nine people were hospitalized for injuries connected to the shooting in addition to those who died. One person remained in critical condition and three remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Five others were treated and released.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WRAL News

Granville sheriff issued gun permits before background checks came back, according to investigators

Oxford, N.C. — New details were revealed on Monday of the extent of reported mismanagement of the Granville County Sheriff's Office under suspended Sheriff Brindell Wilkins during a presentation at the Board of Commissioners meeting. Internal investigators said Wilkins approved gun permits before mental health and competency checks came back,...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
43K+
Followers
41K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy