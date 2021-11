In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks have requested the removal of Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, while the Florida Panthers and the NHL agreed it was best Joel Quenneville no longer serve as the head coach of the team. Kevin Cheveldayoff will meet today with the NHL and Marc Bergevin has been reached out to for comment. Meanwhile, could the Seattle Kraken be open to trading captain Mark Giordano? And, are the Los Angeles Kings already thinking about trades thanks to some unexpected injuries?

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO