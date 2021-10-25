Albuquerque non-profit highlights Indigenous chefs

Stina BYO, (1705 Snyder Ave.) Philadelphia’s restaurant with a social mission, announces a brand new monthly Guest Chef Series and Charity Dinner that will benefit local non-profit organizations. After last month’s sold-out event with Chef Phila Lorn, Stina is excited to continue their Guest Chef Dinner Series with the incomparable Chef JonCarl Lachman. On Tuesday, October 26th, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm, Stina is honored to open its kitchen to special guest Chef Joncarl Lachman, of Noord Philly and Winkel, who will work with Stina’s owner Chef Bobby Saritsoglou on a delicious multi course, prix fixe menu of his heritage Dutch cuisine. Twenty percent of the evening’s sales are going to this month’s beneficiary,William Way LGBTQ+ Community Center. Reservations are available on Resy.
