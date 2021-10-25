CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque non-profit highlights Indigenous chefs

By Ariana Kraft
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is hoping to highlight Indigenous chefs with a new speaker series through his non-profit. The non-profit IndigeNOW has been working to create unique cultural experiences from artisan gatherings to multi-day festivals since 1994. “Our goal essentially is to turn up the volume...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

'Food history': Indigenous chef makes First Americans Museum restaurant a place of learning

Days spent in the kitchen with her grandmother, aunts and mother are fond memories Loretta Barrett Oden holds of her childhood. It was the 1940s in Shawnee, home of Oden's tribe, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. It's where she learned to cook, learned what it meant to grow her own food and learned how food can be instrumental in bringing people together.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wooderice.com

Stina BYO is Hosting Monthly Guest Chef Charity Dinners to Support Local Non-Profits

Stina BYO, (1705 Snyder Ave.) Philadelphia’s restaurant with a social mission, announces a brand new monthly Guest Chef Series and Charity Dinner that will benefit local non-profit organizations. After last month’s sold-out event with Chef Phila Lorn, Stina is excited to continue their Guest Chef Dinner Series with the incomparable Chef JonCarl Lachman. On Tuesday, October 26th, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm, Stina is honored to open its kitchen to special guest Chef Joncarl Lachman, of Noord Philly and Winkel, who will work with Stina’s owner Chef Bobby Saritsoglou on a delicious multi course, prix fixe menu of his heritage Dutch cuisine. Twenty percent of the evening’s sales are going to this month’s beneficiary,William Way LGBTQ+ Community Center. Reservations are available on Resy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Panhandle Post

Highway 2 Threads donates to multiple Alliance non-profits

Highway 2 Threads recently donated to various Alliance non-profit organizations. The donations came from their early bird tickets citizens purchased from their grand opening held on Sept. 11. "This community is so amazing," Highway 2 Threads Owner Elizabeth Fritzler said. "I’m so grateful to be able to give back to...
ALLIANCE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
knau.org

Park Service partners with tourism group to highlight Indigenous tribes

The National Park Service has partnered with a tourism association to ensure the contributions of Native Americans are incorporated into exhibits and programming at sites across the country. The park service says the five-year agreement with the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association will expand opportunities for tribes and highlight the history of Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians. The chief executive of the association says previous partnerships at individual park sites have boosted awareness of nearby tribes, pointing to the Lewis and Clark and Juan Bautista de Anza national historic trails.
TRAVEL
Only In Montana

This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers

For most Montanans, Coram is a place they drive by on their way to the heart of Glacier National Park — if they’ve even heard of it at all. With a population of less than 500, it’s the definition of a tiny town. And while you might not think of it as a destination, if you love fantastic food and locally produced whiskey, you might want to spend some time there before your next trip to Glacier or Flathead Lake.
MONTANA STATE
newschannel6now.com

Nominate a non-profit to receive money and volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Junior League of Wichita Falls will be donating money and volunteering time to a local non-profit as part of its Opportunity Knocks program. Anyone can nominate an organization not currently sponsored by the Junior League. When a project is selected, the Junior League will provide financial assistance of up to $2,500 and the time of League volunteers, who will work on a temporary basis for the selected non-profit.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthropology#Food Drink#Krqe En Espa Ol#The University Of Arizona#International Indigenous#Indigenous African
ABC 4

Fundraiser supporting local non-profits

Park City and Summit County are supporting local non-profits with their massive Live PC Give PC fundraiser. Medical director of People’s Health Clinic, Dr. Mairi Leining, joins us in the studio to give viewers all the details about the event. This fundraiser on Nov. 5 is a 24 hour day of giving where you can donate to all the non-profits in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
PIX11

Non-profit organization empowers women in communications field

NEW YORK — The non-profit organization New York Women in Communications has been empowering women for decades. And through its scholarship program, the organization has set female communicators — including one of PIX11 News’ very own — up for success. Yamila Martinez, one of nine students who received a scholarship from the organization this year, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRON4

Melissa Joan Hart wins $1M for Memphis non-profit

Redistricting Commission wants to hear from Californians as it redraws political boundaries. Santa Clara County prosecutor enters race for District Attorney. 1 dead, 2 hospitalized in separate falls during Phish concert at Chase Center. Woman accused of hosting teen sex parties returned to California to face charges. Candy corn bratwurst?...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
conwaydailysun.com

Zeb’s, MWV Promotions unite to recognize valley non-profits

CONWAY — Zeb’s General Store and Mount Washington Valley Promotions have united to recognize the best non-profits in the valley. The first award, called Community Compassion, for this new initiative, was presented to Mt. Washington Valley Supports Recovery Coalition by Mount Washington Valley Promotions at the Volunteers of the Year Event at the Bartlett Congregational Church on Sunday.
BARTLETT, NH
fox42kptm.com

Kids can work with robots, lasers, and more at a local non-profit

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Robots, lasers, woodworking, and 3D printing. These are just a handful of classes that the local non-profit organization Made New Makerspace have to offer. “Kids who learn valuable life skills will be successful as adults, and so we try to give them those skills in a...
OMAHA, NE
WRGB

Albany non-profit helping people with disabilities gain independence

ALBANY (WRGB) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. A non-profit organization in Albany is working to help people with disabilities get more control and independence in life. Consumer Direct Choice, or CD Choices, was founded in 1997 by Constance Laymon who is an advocate for people with disabilities,...
ALBANY, NY
dakotanewsnow.com

The changing landscape of non-profits in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The business landscape continues to evolve in Sioux Falls; the same is true for Non-profits. This is why One Million Cups brought in two speakers Wednesday to discuss how non-profits have changed in the city. “The non-profit landscape is changing, the way that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KRQE News 13

Warmer start to the weekend with plenty of sun

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Friday everyone! We’ll start the weekend milder than the last couple of days as high-pressure nudges in from the northwest. This will keep our skies completely clear through Saturday. We’ll begin seeing some changes late Saturday night into Halloween mainly with some clouds and higher clouds by morning. We’ll stay dry however for the entire weekend. High temperatures Saturday will be the warmest by far as highs spill into the middle 70s for ABQ and Rio Rancho. The middle 80s are likely for Roswell Saturday before a backdoor cold front arrives early Sunday. This will shave 5-15 degrees off our temps with the coolest readings east of the mountains.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy