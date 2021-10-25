CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Germany says it has not received official expulsion order from Turkey

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 7 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has not received any official expulsion order for its ambassador in Turkey but acknowledged Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s statements with concern, ministry and government spokespeople said in Berlin on Monday. “Of course we have seen press...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Turkey has not informed France of ambassador expulsion -French foreign ministry

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The French Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had not received any official notification from Turkey that it planned to expel the French Ambassador. On Saturday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries - including France - for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.
WORLD
The Week

Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors from Turkey, including U.S. envoy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he ordered the country's foreign minister to declare 10 Western ambassadors "persona non grata at once," after they signed a joint statement earlier this week calling for the "urgent release" of philanthropist Osman Kavala from prison. Kavala was charged with financing protests...
WORLD
wsau.com

Erdogan’s critics say demand for expulsions is distraction from economy woes

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan’s political opponents said his call to expel the ambassadors of 10 Western allies was an attempt to distract attention from Turkey’s economic difficulties, while diplomats hoped the expulsions might yet be averted. On Saturday Erdogan said he ordered the envoys be declared ‘persona non...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
go955.com

EU top military official voices support for Bosnia’s joint armed forces

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – The European Union’s top military official voiced support for the unified Bosnian armed forces on Thursday, after Serb leader Milorad Dodik had threatened to pull the Serb component out of the forces and form an exclusively Serb army within Bosnia. The formation of the country’s joint armed...
MILITARY
go955.com

Russia will react to attempts to break ‘strategic parity’ -Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will react to other countries’ attempts to break “strategic parity,” President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, referring to the global missile defence system being deployed by the United States and its allies. Russia is concerned that an efficient missile defence will allow its Western adversaries to...
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks

ROME, ITALY (AP) — As Iran’s nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden is set to huddle Saturday with European allies to talk through strategy as they press for a diplomatic resolution — and to plan for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table. The meeting with the leaders of Germany, […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Expulsion#Berlin#Paris#Reuters#Turkish#Western
Reuters

Fitch eyes fallout from Turkey rate cut 'missteps', official says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s surprisingly aggressive interest rate cut this week was another “policy misstep” and Fitch Ratings is watching how much it hurts financing for banks and companies, an official at the agency said on Friday. Erich Arispe, a senior director who covers Turkey for Fitch, told Reuters the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Putin: Russia must build up defenses in view of NATO moves

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country's air defenses amid NATO's military activities near Russia's borders.Speaking during a meeting with military officials and arms makers in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Putin specificially noted the deployment of NATO's U.S.-led missile defense components in Eastern Europe and increasingly frequent missions by NATO ships near Russian waters in the Baltic and Black Seas “Even now, a U.S. warship has entered the Black Sea, and we can see it in binoculars or crosshairs of our defense systems,” he said in a reference to the USS...
MILITARY
AFP

Macron says Australian PM lied to him over subs spat

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said Australia's prime minister outright lied to him over a cancelled submarine deal, deepening an already fraught diplomatic crisis. "I don't think. I know," Macron said when asked by Australian media if Scott Morrison was untruthful in their private dealings. Both leaders are attending the G20 in Rome and a major UN-backed climate summit in Glasgow, but the weeks-long spat continues to trail them. In September, Australia's leader without warning tore up a decade-old multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build a new fleet of submarines.
POLITICS
go955.com

France pushes back deadline for fishing row sanctions

GLASGOW (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday his government was postponing implementation of sanctions on Britain over a fishing row until the end of Tuesday while the two sides discuss fresh proposals to resolve the dispute. France alleges Britain is not honouring a post-Brexit deal on access...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
AFP

Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage

Fahima has wept many times since her husband sold their two young daughters into marriage to survive the drought gripping western Afghanistan. Oblivious to the deal, six-year-old Faristeh and 18-month-old Shokriya sit by her side in a mud-brick and tarpaulin shelter for displaced people. "My husband said if we don't give away our daughters, we will all die because we don't have anything to eat," Fahima said of the choice now facing thousands of Afghan families. "I feel bad giving away my daughters for money."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Turnto10.com

Migrant caravan has 'no regard for the rule of law,' says ex-border official

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Thousands of migrants organized by QR code have reportedly forced their way through the Mexican National Guard on their way to the U.S. border. "The United States border control is overwhelmed, that's why we have large areas of the border wide open," said former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat.
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
austinnews.net

China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
Reuters

China will uphold world peace, Xi says, despite others' concerns

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy