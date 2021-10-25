Uzbekistan's incumbent leader wins 2nd term in office

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday recalled its diplomats from Beirut in "solidarity" with Saudi Arabia over a Lebanese minister's criticism of the Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen. The row, which has also seen Saudi Arabia ban the imports of Lebanese goods and Kuwait and Bahrain expel Lebanese envoys, is a blow to a country already in the grip of crippling political and economic crises. Lebanon had been counting on financial assistance from the Gulf to rescue its economy. "The UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in light of the unacceptable approach of some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

