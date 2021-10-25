CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Uzbekistan's incumbent leader wins 2nd term in office

By AGNIESZKA PIKULICKA-WILCZEWSKA Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Uzbekistan's incumbent leader has won a second five-year term...

www.timesdaily.com

Las Vegas Herald

Over 80 pc of voters participate in Uzbekistan's presidential election

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The turnout at the Sunday presidential election in Uzbekistan surpassed 80 percent, the country's Central Election Commission says. As of 8 p.m. local time on Sunday (15:00 GMT), when the poll stations closed, 16,036,914 Uzbek citizens had cast their ballot, which is 80.8 percent of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Daily

Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Four Gulf states pull diplomats from Beirut

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday recalled its diplomats from Beirut in "solidarity" with Saudi Arabia over a Lebanese minister's criticism of the Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen. The row, which has also seen Saudi Arabia ban the imports of Lebanese goods and Kuwait and Bahrain expel Lebanese envoys, is a blow to a country already in the grip of crippling political and economic crises. Lebanon had been counting on financial assistance from the Gulf to rescue its economy. "The UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in light of the unacceptable approach of some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan's Kishida wins mandate, though economic agenda unclear

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan should revitalize its economy through “new capitalism." Many in this avidly capitalist country are puzzled over exactly what he has in mind. Kishida has said he believes a more equal distribution of wealth is needed to prevent the world’s third largest economy from sinking into stagnation. That sounds dramatic, but analysts say he doesn’t stand for drastic change. The conservative, pro-U.S. and pro-business Liberal Democrtic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, won a better-than-expected 261 seats Sunday in the lower house of Parliament comfortably exceeding the 233...
ASIA
The Independent

N.Macedonia opposition seeks election after local poll sweep

The leader of North Macedonia’s conservative opposition is calling for an early parliamentary election after scoring a sweeping victory in municipal polls that prompted the center-left prime minister to announce his resignation.Hristijan Mickoski, who heads the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, told supporters early Monday that the governing Social Democrats had “lost legitimacy” and should call a snap election.Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister late Sunday after his party lost municipal races in the capital Skopje and other cities.Danela Arsovska, a conservative-backed lawyer and economist, is set to become the first female mayor of Skopje....
ELECTIONS
Times Daily

Treasury says plans to borrow $1.02 trillion this quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to borrow $1.02 trillion during the current quarter, the largest amount since the government began passing trillion-dollar rescue packages for the economy in the spring of 2020. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
U.S. POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: Why Saudi Arabia is upset, lashing out at Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

France offers 1-day reprieve in post-Brexit fishing fight

GLASGOW (AP) — France’s president offered Britain an extra day of negotiations to try to reach a compromise on a troubling post-Brexit fishing spat, hours ahead of a threatened French blockade of British ships and trucks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Asian shares mixed as investors await central bank moves

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday amid cautious trading ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
MARKETS
Variety

Though Travel Restrictions Ease in Parts of Asia, Tightened Measures in Hong Kong Could Put Local Film Industry at Risk

Travel restrictions are being eased in parts of Asia, bringing the prospects of tourist arrivals, restarts for local economies and easier logistics for filmmakers and executives. But Hong Kong, once the hub of East Asian filmmaking, tightened its border controls on Monday, a day in which the territory recorded just one new (imported) coronavirus infection. Also on Monday, Thailand and Australia both rolled back strict border restrictions which have been in place for some 18 months as a defense against COVID-19. Singapore and Malaysia moved in the same direction in the middle of last month. In each case, conditions apply. That...
WORLD
Reuters

Vote counting under way in South African municipal elections

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vote counting is under way in South Africa after Monday's municipal elections, as the governing African National Congress (ANC) faces dissatisfaction over poor services, high unemployment and creaking infrastructure. As of 0615 GMT on Tuesday, the ANC had around 46% of votes cast, but relatively...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Greening deserts: India powers renewable ambitions with solar push

As camels munch on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse. Currently, coal powers 70 percent of the nation's electricity generation, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged that by 2030, India will produce more energy through solar and other renewables than its entire grid now. "First, India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts... Second, by 2030, 50 percent of our energy requirements will come from renewable resources," Modi told the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The arid state of Rajasthan, where Bhadla Park takes up an area almost the size of San Marino, sees 325 sunny days each year, making it perfectly placed for the solar power revolution, officials say.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

