Uzbekistan's incumbent leader wins 2nd term in office

Uzbeks are voting in a presidential election that the incumbent is expected to win in a landslide against weak competition. Although Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor, he has made little effort at political reform. Mr Mirziyoyev, who took office in 2016 upon the...
Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The turnout at the Sunday presidential election in Uzbekistan surpassed 80 percent, the country's Central Election Commission says. As of 8 p.m. local time on Sunday (15:00 GMT), when the poll stations closed, 16,036,914 Uzbek citizens had cast their ballot, which is 80.8 percent of...
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations.
Moscow [Russia], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Allies of the United States in Europe and in the Pacific region are trying to prevent US President Joe Biden from adopting the principle of "no first use" of nuclear weapons, which can allegedly add more courage to Russia, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.
President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
The United Arab Emirates on Saturday recalled its diplomats from Beirut in "solidarity" with Saudi Arabia over a Lebanese minister's criticism of the Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen.
The row, which has also seen Saudi Arabia ban the imports of Lebanese goods and Kuwait and Bahrain expel Lebanese envoys, is a blow to a country already in the grip of crippling political and economic crises.
Lebanon had been counting on financial assistance from the Gulf to rescue its economy.
"The UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in light of the unacceptable approach of some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan should revitalize its economy through “new capitalism." Many in this avidly capitalist country are puzzled over exactly what he has in mind. Kishida has said he believes a more equal distribution of wealth is needed to prevent the world’s third largest economy from sinking into stagnation. That sounds dramatic, but analysts say he doesn’t stand for drastic change. The conservative, pro-U.S. and pro-business Liberal Democrtic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, won a better-than-expected 261 seats Sunday in the lower house of Parliament comfortably exceeding the 233...
The leader of North Macedonia’s conservative opposition is calling for an early parliamentary election after scoring a sweeping victory in municipal polls that prompted the center-left prime minister to announce his resignation.Hristijan Mickoski, who heads the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, told supporters early Monday that the governing Social Democrats had “lost legitimacy” and should call a snap election.Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister late Sunday after his party lost municipal races in the capital Skopje and other cities.Danela Arsovska, a conservative-backed lawyer and economist, is set to become the first female mayor of Skopje....
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to borrow $1.02 trillion during the current quarter, the largest amount since the government began passing trillion-dollar rescue packages for the economy in the spring of 2020.
Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
BEIRUT (AP) — A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country's crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths.
GLASGOW (AP) — France's president offered Britain an extra day of negotiations to try to reach a compromise on a troubling post-Brexit fishing spat, hours ahead of a threatened French blockade of British ships and trucks.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday amid cautious trading ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Travel restrictions are being eased in parts of Asia, bringing the prospects of tourist arrivals, restarts for local economies and easier logistics for filmmakers and executives. But Hong Kong, once the hub of East Asian filmmaking, tightened its border controls on Monday, a day in which the territory recorded just one new (imported) coronavirus infection.
Also on Monday, Thailand and Australia both rolled back strict border restrictions which have been in place for some 18 months as a defense against COVID-19. Singapore and Malaysia moved in the same direction in the middle of last month. In each case, conditions apply. That...
BUCHAREST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Romania's centrist Liberals have cancelled a vote of confidence on the minority government line-up put forward by their Prime-Minister designate Nicolae Ciuca, which he was widely expected to lose, further prolonging a month-long political stalemate. The announcement was made by Ciuca late on Monday. The...
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vote counting is under way in South Africa after Monday's municipal elections, as the governing African National Congress (ANC) faces dissatisfaction over poor services, high unemployment and creaking infrastructure. As of 0615 GMT on Tuesday, the ANC had around 46% of votes cast, but relatively...
As camels munch on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse.
Currently, coal powers 70 percent of the nation's electricity generation, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged that by 2030, India will produce more energy through solar and other renewables than its entire grid now.
"First, India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts... Second, by 2030, 50 percent of our energy requirements will come from renewable resources," Modi told the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
The arid state of Rajasthan, where Bhadla Park takes up an area almost the size of San Marino, sees 325 sunny days each year, making it perfectly placed for the solar power revolution, officials say.
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The end of Britain's furlough programme has not led to a surge in new job-seekers, according to data that suggests unemployment is unlikely to rise sharply and could bolster the case for a Bank of England interest rate hike. Research by recruitment website Indeed, seen...
