Your receivers on this day are named Slayton, Pettis, Johnson, Ross, Engram and Rudolph. Your blockers on this day are Peart, Hernandez, Price, Skura and Solder. Your mandate, as the franchise quarterback, appears to be Mission Impossible: Elevate the play of everyone in your huddle, and somehow lift your team to the finish line, if there is any possible way.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO