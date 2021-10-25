1 arrested after shooting threat made against Walled Lake Central High School

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) -- At least one person has been arrested for making a threat focused on Walled Lake Central High School.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department says a person posted a threat on social media, but was tracked down after a tip came in to the Michigan State Police OKAY2SAY program.

The threat indicated there would be a shooting at Walled Lake Central on Monday because a student and his friends had been bullied.

It was brought to the attention of the Sheriff's Department by a parent whose daughter saw the post.

Authorities met with a student who was thought to be behind the account that posted the threat, but he denied involvement. At this time, it appears that someone may have created a fake Snapchat account.

On Sunday just before 8 p.m., an arrest was made in St. Joseph, Missouri, where it is believed the threat originated from, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident remains under investigation, and extra deputies will be posted at the school on Monday.