RIP Beverly Tate: Snoop Dogg Eulogizes ‘Angel’ Mother Following Her Death

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Snoop Dogg is in mourning.

Days after celebrating his 50th birthday, the West Coast legend revealed that his mother, Beverly Tate, had died on Sunday after battling a long illness. She was 70 years old.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel,” he wrote on Instagram Sunday (October 24). “For a mother. TWMA.”

The D-O-Double-G- has long credited his mother with getting him into the church as a pastor. When he made disparaging remarks towards Gayle King after the death of Kobe Bryant, it was Tate who urged her son to apologize to the reporter.

Snoop Dogg explained why it was necessary to apologize and why he was so upset during a stop on Red Table Talk.

“It was just a matter of me losing control. We still ain’t even swallowed Nip,” Snoop Dogg said. “Then Kobe and his daughter? I lost a grandson, a grandmother so it was a lot of loss in a little amount of time and I was frustrated on top of just venting and doing it the wrong way.”

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg asked for prayer for his mom after she was hospitalized and he routinely visited her in the hospital along with his father Vernell and siblings.

“Happy Sunday,” Snoop Dogg wrote on July 26. “Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good. thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”

The legendary rapper had long been documenting his love for his mother to his millions of Instagram followers, including one photo back in May that showed the “queen wit her 3 boys” in a photo of Snoop Dogg with his two brothers.

On that same day, Snoop Dogg also celebrated his mother by posting another photo of her on his Instagram. Only in that post, which showed Tate smiling, Snoop Dogg’s caption was one of more worry than cheer.

“I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you,” Snoop Dogg wrote in a post that was accompanied by emojis of prayer hands, hearts, a face with a tear flowing from one eye and a red rose.

We offer our condolences to Snoop’s family on this difficult time.

RIP Beverly Tate: Snoop Dogg Eulogizes ‘Angel’ Mother Following Her Death was originally published on theboxhouston.com