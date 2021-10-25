CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

RIP Beverly Tate: Snoop Dogg Eulogizes ‘Angel’ Mother Following Her Death

By Brandon Caldwell
NewsOne
NewsOne
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Beo6i_0cblscpp00
Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Snoop Dogg is in mourning.

Days after celebrating his 50th birthday, the West Coast legend revealed that his mother, Beverly Tate, had died on Sunday after battling a long illness. She was 70 years old.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel,” he wrote on Instagram Sunday (October 24). “For a mother. TWMA.”

The D-O-Double-G- has long credited his mother with getting him into the church as a pastor. When he made disparaging remarks towards Gayle King after the death of Kobe Bryant, it was Tate who urged her son to apologize to the reporter.

Snoop Dogg explained why it was necessary to apologize and why he was so upset during a stop on Red Table Talk.

“It was just a matter of me losing control. We still ain’t even swallowed Nip,” Snoop Dogg said. “Then Kobe and his daughter? I lost a grandson, a grandmother so it was a lot of loss in a little amount of time and I was frustrated on top of just venting and doing it the wrong way.”

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg asked for prayer for his mom after she was hospitalized and he routinely visited her in the hospital along with his father Vernell and siblings.

“Happy Sunday,” Snoop Dogg wrote on July 26. “Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good. thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”

The legendary rapper had long been documenting his love for his mother to his millions of Instagram followers, including one photo back in May that showed the “queen wit her 3 boys” in a photo of Snoop Dogg with his two brothers.

On that same day, Snoop Dogg also celebrated his mother by posting another photo of her on his Instagram. Only in that post, which showed Tate smiling, Snoop Dogg’s caption was one of more worry than cheer.

“I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you,” Snoop Dogg wrote in a post that was accompanied by emojis of prayer hands, hearts, a face with a tear flowing from one eye and a red rose.

We offer our condolences to Snoop’s family on this difficult time.

RIP Beverly Tate: Snoop Dogg Eulogizes ‘Angel’ Mother Following Her Death was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
rolling out

Snoop Dogg reveals his mother has died (photos)

Snoop Dogg announced that his mother, Beverly Tate, died on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. Snoop, who was born Calvin Broadus in Long Beach, California, posted a series of tributes to his late mother for his 65 million Instagram fans. “Thank u god...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kobe Bryant
okcheartandsoul.com

50 Cent roasts Snoop Dogg on his inability to stop smoking weed

50 Cent is having a major laugh thanks to good pal and Black Mafia Family star Snoop Dogg. In an Instagram post to promote the latest episode of his new crime-drama BMF, 50 shared an image of Snoop in character as Pastor Swift. “Let us all pray God, grant me...
CELEBRITIES
KTVU FOX 2

Snoop Dogg's mother dies after hospital stint

Rapper Snoop Dogg confirmed Sunday that his mother died after a hospital stint. A cause of death wasn't revealed. "Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother" he posted on Instagram. According to TMZ, the rapper's mother, Beverly Tate, had been in the hospital for undisclosed reasons.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg celebrates 50th birthday with Jamie Foxx, T.I., other stars (photos)

Snoop Dogg had a birthday bash for the ages as he celebrated his entrance into the 50th year on earth with approximately 300 of his closest friends. Of course, the Doggfather was draped in quintessential pimp gear for the themed party that was titled — what else?! — “Pimps and Ho’s. The “Gin & Juice” legend sported a tuxedo, top hat and fur coat and he led the fashion parade for the bash at his compound in Inglewood, California, just outside of Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Beverly Tate#Nip
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Says He’s Apologized To ‘Brother’ Eminem & Ended Their Past Feud

Snoop Dogg says he and Eminem have patched things up after a year-long feud, revealing he apologized to his ‘brother’ in a new interview with ‘The Breakfast Club.’. Snoop Dogg and Eminem have put their feud to rest ahead of their highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show, so all is right with the world. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper, 50, said he apologized to his “brother” Eminem, 49, while on The Breakfast Club on October 27, explaining that he let his music colleague know that he was “bettering” himself.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to his ‘angel’ late mother: ‘Mama thank you for having me’

Snoop Dogg has announced the death of his mother Beverly Tate.In a post shared on social media on Sunday (24 October), the 50-year-old rapper shared the news with a series of tributes.While no reason for Tate’s death was given, she had reportedly been in the hospital since May.In one post, Snoop – real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – is seen smiling and posing with his mum. He captioned the image: “Mama thank you for having me.”In a second post where Tate is seen wearing a red dress paired with a matching hat, the rapper wrote: “Thank u god...
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Snoop Dogg Mourns Loss Of Mother

Snoop Dogg is dealing with the tragic loss of his mother. On Sunday (Oct. 21), the rap veteran posted a series of tributes on his social media following her passing. She was 70. “Walk by faith not by sight 🌹smile snoopy that’s what U would say when it was time...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
jammin1057.com

Snoop Dogg Mourns The Death Of His Mother In A Heartfelt Tribute

Snoop Dogg is mourning the death of his mother Beverly Tate, 70, who died Sunday. Vernell Vernado, the California rapper’s father, was the first to break the news on social media captioning some throwback photos of Tate and other family members,”Snoops mom has passed today can all my fans pray for our family we need it more than ever Thanxs.”
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg is being sued over an Instagram post

You might expect that he’s being sued for libel for saying something about someone, but that’s not the case. The 49-year-old rapper is the subject of legal action from Freedom News TV (FNTV), who are seeking $150,000 from him in federal court after accusing him of posting one of their videos – a clip of a protestor scaling a building in New York City – on his social media page without permission.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Dr. Dre shares heartfelt message sent to him by Snoop Dogg: “You got your soldiers with you”

Dr. Dre has shared a heartfelt message of support sent to him by Snoop Dogg – watch it below. The message came after the rapper was reportedly handed divorce papers during his grandmother’s burial last week. According to TMZ, the rapper’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, served him with the documents that relate to her legal fees while he was burying the woman who raised him.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss

Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.
INGLEWOOD, CA
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy