A new system, a new year, and a new Mario Party. Nintendo Switch OLED crashed into 2021 this month, bringing with it the release of Mario Party Superstars, a mashup of classic N64 game boards and 100 minigames to keep us busy. With five boards from the past and a mix of new and old minigames, Mario Party Superstars brings something to the table for new players, and people like me who binged Mario Party 7 on the Nintendo GameCube while blaring Good Charlotte during my teenage years. Nintendo is relying heavily on old content, painting it with new graphics and some small decorations to pass it off as new. Luckily for them, it worked.

