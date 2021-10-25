CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citi Downgrades This Global Cruise Company, Cuts Price Target By 27.9%

By Shivani Kumaresan
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiti analyst James Ainley downgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $24.50, down from $34, suggesting a 10% upside. While...

The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
STOCKS
Business Insider

JPMorgan Cuts Madison Square Garden Price Target By 25%

JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky lowered the price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE:MSGE) to $79 from $105, implying a 7% upside, and reiterated a Neutral ahead of the company's Q3 results. The analyst's updated model excludes contribution from Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which he estimates is 9% of its...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG):. -Earnings: $0.65 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.11 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.56 in Q3 vs. -$7.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $536 million or $2.94 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.91 billion in Q3 vs. $0.72 billion in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Simon Property Lifts FY21 Profit Outlook, Shares Up Nearly 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) gained nearly 4% in extended trading hours on Monday after the company lifted its full year earnings outlook. The company currently estimates earnings of $6.61 to $6.71 per share and FFO of $11.55 to $11.65 per share. Previously, the company estimated...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Cruise#Cruise Line#Citi#Carnival Corp Lrb Nyse#Ccl#Nclh
Business Insider

Leggett & Platt Lowers FY21 Outlook; Shares Slip 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) slipped 4% on Monday's extended session after the company lowered its outlook for the full year 2021. Looking forward to the full year 2021, the company expects sales to be $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion with volumes expected to grow mid-single digits. The company now expects earnings of $2.86 to $2.96 per share and adjusted earnings of $2.70 to $2.80 per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BofA, Morgan Stanley Cut Price Target On AGCO - Read Why

BofA analyst Ross Gilardi downgraded AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $135 (an upside of 6%), from $154 post the Q3 earnings report. "Realistic peak earnings power" is now priced into the shares, Gilardi notes. The European CEMA index, which historically has coincided with key inflection points in Agco shares, has "rolled over."
STOCKS
Business Insider

Bernstein Upgrades Discovery, Cuts Price Target By 7%

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger upgraded Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $26, down from $28, implying a 5.7% upside. The analyst continues to see a long list of grave concerns. Still, the market seems also to share those concerns and has driven the stock price down to a level where he can no longer argue that the risk/reward for investors skews significantly negative from here.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Comtech Shares Soar On Acacia Acquisition Proposal At 39% Premium

Private equity and hedge fund veteran Clifford Press led Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) proposed to acquire Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ: CMTL) for $790 million in cash Reuters reports. Activist hedge fund Starboard Value-backed Acacia offered $30 per share in cash for Outerbridge Capital Management LLC, implying a 39% premium to...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Fossil Group To Raise $125M Via Debt Offering

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) has announced an underwritten registered public offering of $125 million of senior notes due 2026. The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $5.0 million of Notes. Fossil intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay borrowings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Mawson Infra Shares Gain On Listing Crypto Product On Australia Stock Exchange

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) listed its first product by its Cosmos Asset Management business on the Chi-X stock exchange in Australia, under 'DIGA.CXA.'. The Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF (DIGA.CXA) offers investment returns, before fees and other costs, which tracks the performance of the Global Digital Miners Index. Standard & Poor's manages the underlying index.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Crowdstrike stock dips after downgrade; analyst says 'competition is on the rise'

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. are off more than 5% in Monday afternoon trading after BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. "Our checks lead us to believe that competition is on the rise and that tailwinds to CRWD's growth in CY22 will downtick from CY21," Powell wrote. While he thinks that consensus estimates for fiscal 2023 look "very achievable," he worries that growth in annual recurring revenue could move into the low- to mid-40% range from a high-50% range in fiscal 2022. "As a result, investors will be faced with the difficult task of gauging the slope of a deceleration," Powell wrote. Shares have added 115% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has risen 41%.
STOCKS
Business Insider

November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch

The month of November shows a continued slowdown in SPAC merger deal votes, but the calendar includes several multibillion-dollar deals. SPAC merger votes can act as a catalyst, as the votes complete the last step in the merger process and change the company over to a new name and ticker that can help build recognition.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Realty Income Lifts FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corp. (O) Monday lifted its outlook for the full year 2021. The company now expect earnings of $1.39 to $1.44 per share, normalized FFO of $3.43 to $3.48 per share and adjusted FFO of $3.55 to $3.60 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings of $1.32...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
STOCKS

